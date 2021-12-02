ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Numerica Performing Arts to Host Variety of December Acts

kpq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Numerica Performing Arts Center has a packed calendar for the month of December with a lengthy list of acts coming to perform. A few of the headliners include the Cold Winter Nights Comedy Series, Holiday Movies on the Big Screen and Old Time Radio...

www.kpq.com

deltastate.edu

Bologna Performing Arts Center Presents Mountain Holiday

The Bologna Performing Arts Center presents Mountain Holiday with Chloë Agnew of Celtic Woman, John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band, IBMA Entertainer of the Year Balsam Range and the Atlanta Pops Orchestra on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Bring the whole family for a terrific beginning to the holiday season!
CLEVELAND, MS
heraldstandard.com

Geyer Performing Arts Center presents "Elf The Musical"

A recent classic of a holiday movie is getting the musical treatment at the Geyer Performing Arts Center with “Elf The Musical." The show is based on the 2003 film “Elf,” where a human boy named Buddy is raised by Papa Elf in the North Pole as one of Santa Claus's elves. Buddy discovers his biological father, Walter Hobbs, lives in New York City and embarks on a fish-out-of-water adventure to find his father and his true identity.
SCOTTDALE, PA
Brainerd Dispatch

Performing Arts - Nov. 24

Sherwin and Pam Linton, and the Cotton Kings at the Little Falls Ballroom. Special guest bartender Father Ben will join Sherwin and Pam Linton, and the Cotton King at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at the Little Falls Ballroom. The Johnny Cash tribute singer Sherwin Linton will perform at the...
BRAINERD, MN
tkmagazine.com

Bill Engvall to perform at Topeka Performing Arts Center

Bill Engvall has announced that he is saying goodbye to stand-up, launching the farewell tour “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time”. He will perform his stand-up routine one last time at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on February 11th. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, November 24 at 10AM. Tickets can...
TOPEKA, KS
thelansingjournal.com

‘Christmas Carol’ dinner show returns to Center for Visual and Performing Arts in December

MUNSTER, Ind. (November 23, 2021) – After a sold-out run in December 2020, author and newspaper columnist Phil Potempa has reunited again with his longtime editor Crista Zivanovic to perform a Charles Dickens dinner show at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The show will have five performances in 2021 as the highlight of the December holiday events at the arts venue.
MUNSTER, IN
Albert Lea Tribune

ACT to perform “A Christmas Story”

Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) continues its 56th season with “A Christmas Story, The Musical” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, Dec. 2–12. Based on the motion picture “A Christmas Story” that runs round-the-clock on TV during the holidays, this musical is set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Homan, Indiana. It follows 9-year-old Ralphie and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Metro active

Hairspray at Center for the Performing Arts

What’s it like to be a girl in 1960s Baltimore with big hair and even bigger dreams? Well, with John Waters’s 1988 classic Hairspray—which has since become a hit on Broadway and in London’s West End—audiences can join in 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad’s dreams, all while she attempts to change the world. The musical provides audiences the chance to twist and shout, indulge in popular tunes and learn some great lessons about friendship, popularity and self discovery. The all-new touring production is great for the whole family and will help bring a new generation back to the theater.
SAN JOSE, CA
News Enterprise

Hayes demonstrates love for the performing arts

T. K. Stone Middle School eighth-grader Alexis Hayes has been practicing ballet with the Dance Centre of Elizabethtown for most of her life. Throughout her 10 years with the Dance Centre, Hayes has taken on several roles in the organization’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”. This year, Hayes landed the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
uga.edu

UGA Performing Arts Center hosts Holiday Festival throughout December

What puts people in a holiday mood? Drummers drumming? Pipers piping? Singers singing? There’s all that and more at the UGA Performing Arts Center’s Holiday Music Festival, which runs Dec. 2-21. Eight concerts range from local choirs to UGA student ensembles to the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis—all in the festively decorated Hodgson Concert Hall.
ATHENS, GA
Jonesboro Sun

ASUMH kicks off performing arts season

MOUNTAIN HOME — The 2021-22 Arkansas State University-Mountain Home Performing Arts Series will begin Thursday with a holiday performance by Debby Boone, a multiple cross-over artist who has enjoyed Top 10 successes on the pop, country, adult contemporary, and contemporary Christian charts. The show will open at 7 p.m. in...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Westerly Sun

Arts Café to host Mahogany Browne

MYSTIC — Poet Mahogany L. Browne, the founder of the diverse lit initiative and Woke Baby Book Fair, will be the next "Featured Voice" at the Arts Café Mystic. Browne, who has received fellowships from Agnes Gund, Air Serenbe, Cave Canem, Poets House, Mellon Research and Rauschenberg, is also the executive director of JustMedia, a media literacy initiative designed to support the groundwork of criminal justice leaders and community members. She is the author of such recent works as "Chlorine Sky, Woke: A Young Poets Call to Justice," "Woke Baby" and "Black Girl Magic." Her latest poetry collection is "I Remember Death By Its Proximity to What I Love," a book-length poem responding to the impact of mass incarceration on women and children. She is based in Brooklyn and is the first-ever poet-in-residence at the Lincoln Center.
ENTERTAINMENT
artgroupsdfw.com

December Art Events with VET

Dec 3 Singing Hills Rec (painting workshop) Dec 4 Las Colinas Holiday at the Plaza (crafts and entertainment) Dec 5 Altered Ornaments Workshop – https://themixcreativespace.com/classes/altered-art-workshops-ornaments. Dec 10 Singing Hills Rec (painting workshop) Dec 11 – The Mix Holiday Market (art gifts and entertainment) Dec 12 – Holiday Family Fun Day...
VISUAL ART
mypanhandle.com

GCSC Visual & Performing Arts hosting two holiday concerts in early December

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Visual and Performing Arts Division is presenting two annual holiday concerts this December. The first concert will be held Friday, Dec. 3 at the Amelia Center Theatre. It will feature the Singing Commodores and The Jazz Ensemble. It is a free event, however, donations are accepted for music scholarships. Canned food donations will also be accepted for a local food bank.
PANAMA CITY, FL
News-Topic

Foothills Performing Arts to host Christmas play

LENOIR — The City of Lenoir will host the Christmas on Campus event from Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19 at the Historic Lenoir High School on 100 Willow Street SW. The Campus Christmas Choir will perform “The Story of Christmas,” with special guest narrators each night: Dr. Helen Hall (12/10); Superintendent Don Phipps (12/11); 6th-grader Brayden Frasure (12/12); to be determined (12/17); Mayor Joe Gibbons (12/18); and Councilwoman Crissy Thomas (12/19).
LENOIR, NC
Marin Independent Journal

Local performing arts groups are live for the holidays

Performing arts groups—whether theater, music or ballet—are back on stage this year to make the holiday season brighter for audiences of all ages. SMUIN CONTEMPORARY BALLET brings its “Christmas Ballet” to the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts Dec. 2-5 after a two-day stint in Walnut Creek. The show marks the first time in two years that Smuin is staging live performances. Its holiday production features ballet, jazz, tap and swing. The “Cool Christmas” second act features the iconic “Santa Baby,” complete with a 42-foot feather boa. Tickets are $25-$99 at 415-912-1899 or www.smuinballet.org.
SAN JOSE, CA
Islands Sounder

December on-screen performances at Orcas Center

Submitted by Orcas Center. Orcas Center brings the world’s best performers to Center Stage in their On-Screen Offerings from The Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet, and National Theatre Live. Join us for these great events coming up in December:. Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.: The Curious Incident of the Dog...
THEATER & DANCE
hudsonvalley360.com

Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center presents THE NUTCRACKER

Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center, 6050 Main Street, Village of Tannersville. Saturday, December 4 @ 2 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?performance=573954. Saturday, December 4 @ 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?performance=573955. Sunday, December 5 @ 2 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance:...
TANNERSVILLE, NY

