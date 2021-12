On Nov. 15, Gov. Tate Reeves submitted his 2023 fiscal budget to the state legislature, outlining his priorities for the year and recommending how he would like to see tax revenues allocated. One of Reeves’s proposals is to spend $3 million to “eliminate critical race theory” by promoting a more patriotic educational curriculum. He went further and recommended that the legislature pass a law banning taxpayer dollars from being used to fund what he deems as “propaganda,” but what exactly is critical race theory, and is it really being taught in our Mississippi schools?

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO