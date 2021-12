Microsoft Teams continues its run of updates with the latest roadmap entry showing that the collaboration platform will soon require users to enable device permissions. The update means Microsoft Teams users will have to manually toggle-on permissions for each third-party app they want to use via the web client. Users who want to use the new security settings will have to opt-in. Users typically see their camera or microphone asking them to allow access when used on some of the best laptop devices. Now, you will manually opt-in.

