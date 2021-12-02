ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Nearly 20 Desserts Recalled In Georgia May Contain Metal Pieces

By Kelly Fisher
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xii7N_0dCLUNxy00
Photo: Getty Images

If you bought one of 19 baked goods recently, you might have a recalled product in your home.

Kroger Co. issued a recall for the products last month, in nearly 30 states across the U.S. — including in Georgia.

Food Safety News reports that the Country Oven items included in the recall are: Cinnamon Roll 4oz, 2.5oz; White Cake 7lb, 13.5oz, 29oz; Chocolate Cake 13.5oz, 60oz, 40oz; White/Vanilla Cake 37oz; Yellow/Vanilla Cake 37oz; Chocolate/Vanilla Cake 37oz; Yellow Cake 18.5oz, 7oz, 13.5oz, 42oz; Bowtie Danish 3oz; Cheese Pocket 4oz – 84 to a case; Angel Food Cake 13 oz; Yellow/Fudge Cake 48oz, single slices; Red Velvet Cake 13oz, 28oz, single slices, Double Layer Cake (51 oz), 8oz; Marble Cake 7lb; Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices, Double Layer Cake (50oz); Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices, double layer cakes ( 48oz ); Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake 32 oz; Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake 28oz; Raspberry Cake 71oz; Party Balloon Cake 48oz.

These are the states included in the recall, according to Food Safety News : South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Lousiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia and Utah.

Comments / 11

Related
12tomatoes.com

Popular Snack Food Recalled for Containing Wire Mesh

Flowers Foods first announced a recall for several of their Tastykake products on October 31st, 2021. That recall has been expanded to include nine product lines that have been distributed across the east coast. The company was notified by one of its vendors about the possible metal wire mesh contamination...
FOOD SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Kroger recalling several items after plastic found in supplier ingredient

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Monday that various items have been voluntarily recalled at Kroger stores across Kentucky and Tennessee after pieces of plastic were found in a supplier ingredient. According to the FDA announcement, the items that were recalled are Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods’ Chicken Caesar Wrap, along with the following salads – […]
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Health
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Washington, GA
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
Merced Sun-Star

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
The Kitchn

Kroger Is Recalling This Brand of Baked Goods Due to Possible Metal Contamination

Another day, another recall to be aware of. This time, however, it’s coming from the bakery department at Kroger. According to Food Safety News, Kroger — which holds the top spot as the largest supermarket in the nation and the second largest general retailer — has recalled a number of Country Oven brand baked goods due to the possible inclusion of metal fragments. The fragments in question are said to have possibly made their way into the goods through the starch used to make each of the items. The items that have been called to question include:
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

This Supplement Is Being Recalled Amid Fears Bottles May Explode

A popular supplement is being pulled from store shelves for an unusual reason. Mountain Meadow Herbs has issued a recall on bottles of Candida Flush amid concerns they may explode. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bottles of the supplement containing the lot number 0120011Q have become pressurized...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Kroger Co#Food Safety News#Country Oven#White Vanilla Cake#Yellow Vanilla Cake#Yellow Fudge Cake#Boston Cream Cake#Party Balloon Cake
Taste Of Home

Butterball Recalls 78,000 Pounds of Raw Ground Turkey Products

In most cases, ground turkey is a lean and healthy choice. But Butterball is recalling approximately 78,164 pounds of raw ground turkey that may be contaminated with Salmonella Schwarzengrund, a rare strain of Salmonella. Here’s everything you need to know about the Butterball turkey recall. What ground turkey products should...
FOOD SAFETY
b975.com

Serious Recall Issued For 19 Kroger Desserts

Kroger has just announced the recall of 19 different baked goods that may contain metal fragments. The products were all sold under the Country Oven brand and while the recall went into effect last month, the word still needs to get out. So check your pantry, and either throw these out or take ‘em back to your local Kroger. Either way, don’t eat them.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WKRC

Kroger recalls baked goods sold in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you bought any baked goods from Kroger recently, you should take a close look at the items you purchased and a recall issued by the grocery chain. The recall includes about 20 items that were all sold under the Country Oven brand, according to Food Safety News. The concern is that the items may contain metal fragments that possibly got into the starch used during the baking process.
CINCINNATI, OH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 237 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the […]
GEORGIA STATE
EatThis

This Popular Food Has Made People Sick in 7 States, CDC Says

When you're looking in your fridge for something to make for dinner, you likely consider factors like prep time, nutrition, and whether or not your leftovers can really withstand another go in the microwave. However, if you're preparing a salad or other dishes that call for spinach, you may want to ask yourself another question: is this likely to make me seriously ill?
FOOD SAFETY
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
381
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy