‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan on plans for baby River’s first Christmas

One Riverdale star thinks the series might be coming to an end soon. On Instagram Live, Lili Reinhart was asked about a possible stopping point for the beloved CW show. In response, she told the fan that they were "hoping for a season seven." But, then the actress whispered that it would "probably be the last one." Now, nothing is for certain in the world of TV. (Especially when it comes to shows that have been as popular as Riverdale has been over the course of its run.) There could be a Season 8 and most fans would completely understand. After all, this is the same network that had Oliver Queen running around for 8+ seasons. But, Reinhart must believe that the end could be coming quicker than fans had been expecting. As the season gets going, it will be interesting to watch Riverdale's performance against other shows in that slot.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO