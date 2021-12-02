ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Riverdale’ star Vanessa Morgan on plans for baby River’s first Christmas

By Hannah Southwick
Page Six
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Vanessa Morgan, it’s a wrap on Season 6 of “Riverdale” … and the start of gift-wrapping season. And this Christmas marks a milestone for the 29-year-old star, who’s getting ready to ring in the holidays with her son, River, for the first time. “I can’t even imagine how...

pagesix.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Teases How ‘Alternate Realities’ Will ‘Come Together’ on Season 6, Talks Choni’s Future

Down for something different! As Riverdale’s five-episode event, Rivervale, heats up, Vanessa Morgan is all for the “supernatural elements” on season 6 of the CW series. “There’s going to be a lot of crazy, cool stuff for Toni’s story line in season 6. We have other dimensions,” the 29-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her Oral-B iO partnership. “It’s going to be very, very cool [and] unlike any other season. I love, like, the witchy magic aspect of it all.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Riverdale Star Teases Series May Be Coming To An End Soon

One Riverdale star thinks the series might be coming to an end soon. On Instagram Live, Lili Reinhart was asked about a possible stopping point for the beloved CW show. In response, she told the fan that they were "hoping for a season seven." But, then the actress whispered that it would "probably be the last one." Now, nothing is for certain in the world of TV. (Especially when it comes to shows that have been as popular as Riverdale has been over the course of its run.) There could be a Season 8 and most fans would completely understand. After all, this is the same network that had Oliver Queen running around for 8+ seasons. But, Reinhart must believe that the end could be coming quicker than fans had been expecting. As the season gets going, it will be interesting to watch Riverdale's performance against other shows in that slot.
TV SERIES
E! News

Riverdale Pays Tribute to Archie Comics in First Look Pics for 100th Episode

Watch: Sabrina Spellman Heads to "Riverdale": See Kiernan Shipka on Set. Pour yourself a milkshake from Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, because it's time to celebrate. Riverdale's Dec. 14 episode, "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox," marks a major milestone for Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse). No, we're not just talking about the end of the Rivervale five-episode event. As hinted in the episode name, the 100th episode of Riverdale will air later this month—so, the CW is pulling out all the stops.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Olivia Culpo
Person
Lili Reinhart
Person
Vanessa Morgan
digitalspy.com

Riverdale star lands next lead movie role

Former Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich has joined the cast of upcoming thriller Salvation, alongside stars from Sons of Anarchy and Okja. The cast includes the star of Amazon Prime's I Know What You Did Last Summer star Ashley Moore, Sons of Anarchy's Theo Rossi, Okja's Devon Bostick, CSI: NY and Black Beauty's Claire Forlani and star of The Vanished Thomas Jane.
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Watch Kelly Rowland Star in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby on

The Lifetime original movie Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, starring Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot, Latonya Williams, Bresha Webb and Nathan Witte is set to premiere this Saturday, November 27 at 8/7c. This holiday, the Liddles have much to be merry about! Jacquie Liddle (Kelly Rowland) and her husband Tyler (Thomas Cadrot)...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverdale#Christmas#Tattoos#Old Star#Cw
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Inside Katie Bates' incredible family-filled wedding to Travis Clark

Bringing Up Bates star Katie has started preparing for her wedding to Travis Clark, and is just hours away from calling him her husband. Surrounded by family and friends, Katie and Travis are all set to tie the knot. It comes just months after Travis popped the question on Wednesday, April 7th.
RELATIONSHIPS
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy