Tigers set to check in on major QB target

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

As Clemson’s coaches make their rounds on the recruiting trail, The Clemson Insider has learned where Brandon Streeter will be on Thursday.

Clemson’s quarterbacks coach is set to pay a visit to Briarwood Christain (Birmingham, Ala.), in which he’ll meet with the coaches of four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina.

Being that Vizzina is in the class of 2023, Streeter can not meet with him directly due to NCAA rules. Though, he’ll stay pay a visit to his school after Clemson offered the fast-rising quarterback prospect before the team’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 20.

What’s been the overall message that Vizzina has received from Streeter and the remainder of Clemson’s coaching staff?

“They’ve been recruiting me since my freshman year, so they’ve been evaluating me longer than anybody,” Vizzina told TCI last month . “They got to come see me play this year. When I went to camp this summer, they knew I was pretty good, but I don’t think they expected me to hang in there because that was like an elite camp. If you look at the rankings now, five of the top 10 quarterbacks now were at that camp…I really impressed Coach Streeter.

“He was just telling me that this has been a long time coming and that I check all the boxes for them,” Vizzina said.

In new, updated rankings, Vizizna currently ranks as the No. 8 quarterback prospect and No. 87 overall prospect regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite.

