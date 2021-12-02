ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects.

On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.

McDonald's brings back Holiday Pie, but only in select regions

“In 1957, Burger King changed the game with the introduction of the Whopper sandwich – an iconic, flame-grilled burger prepared YOUR way (with 1,024 potential combinations, to be exact),” writes Zahra Nurani, Burger King North America’s head of marketing communications, in a statement. “And now, 64 years later, we’re excited to celebrate our beloved burger by offering The Whopper for its original price of 37 cents exclusively to Royal Perks members.”

Customers wishing to redeem the discounted Whoppers can sign up for a Royal Perks account by downloading the BK app or visiting BK.com/BKRewards . Once registered, customers are instructed to add the Whopper coupon before placing their order.

The offer is valid at participating restaurants in the U.S. (excluding Alaska and Hawaii) on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 only. Royal Perks members are limited to one offer per account.

Burger King debuted its signature Whopper in 1957 at the original Burger King location in Miami. The restaurant “immediately” erected a sign declaring itself “The Home of the Whopper,” helping the item to become a success, according to the company.

CNN

This rare McDonald's treat is making a comeback

New York (CNN Business) — 'Tis the season for McDonald's to bring back a fan favorite sweet treat: the Holiday Pie. The dessert has returned to menus in "select regions" across the United States, the company confirmed. McDonald's has released the festive pastry for the past 10 years, but the areas of availability vary. Fans have spotted the pies in places including Oregon, Illinois and Texas so far this year.
RESTAURANTS
abc11.com

McDonald's returning Egg McMuffin to original price on anniversary

McDonald's Egg McMuffin is turning 50 years old, and it's giving the breakfast sandwich a price to match. On Thursday, McDonald's will sell the Egg McMuffin for its original price of 63 cents during breakfast hours (6 am to 10:30 am). The promotion will be offered exclusively on the McDonald's app as the restaurant looks to boost its nationwide rewards program.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Burger King Will Soon Discontinue Several Menu Items

With sales on a decline and wait times at the drive-thru getting longer, Burger King has decided to take a more drastic approach to righting the ship. The popular burger chain will be discontinuing several menu items in order to simplify and streamline operations. It's a tactic many fast-food brands...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Offering $1 and $2 Menu Items for a Limited Time

McDonald's Canada customers can stay warm this holiday season with a cup of coffee for cheap thanks to a new offer from the company's app. A medium Hot or Iced Coffee is available for just $1, while a medium Latte or Cappuccino for only $2. The deals were launched just a few weeks after McDonald's Canada started a new rewards program for orders placed through the McDonald's app.
RESTAURANTS
