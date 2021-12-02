ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkZle_0dCLU1dF00
Virus Outbreak New York A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south of Central Park as patients wait on the sidewalk, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New York. Health officials say multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease.

Just a day after the first known U.S. case was found in California, tests showed the omicron variant had infected at least five people in the New York City metropolitan area, plus a man from Minnesota who had attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November.

Officials reported another case in a Colorado woman who had recently traveled to southern Africa.

The variant was also confirmed in an unvaccinated Hawaii resident with no recent travel history, state health officials said.

Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it can thwart vaccines and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain.

Health officials in each state said there was no cause for undue alarm. But the spread of the cases, some involving people who hadn't been away from home recently, meant the variant was likely already circulating domestically in some parts of the U.S.

“We gotta assume there’s a lot more behind that and that it has been here for a meaningful amount of time,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The infected New Yorkers included a 67-year-old woman on Long Island who had recently traveled to South Africa, residents of Brooklyn and Queens and another case possibly linked to travel. At least one person had received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but officials did not have details about the vaccination status of the four other cases.

In Minnesota, health officials said a man who had not traveled outside the U.S. began experiencing symptoms the day after attending the Anime NYC 2021 convention in New York City. Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said it's likely the man contracted COVID-19 at the convention, but officials did not know for sure.

Officials in New York said they were working to trace attendees of the convention, which was held Nov. 19-21 and drew about 50,000 people, according to event organizers. Attendees were required to wear masks and show proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It was held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as New York City prepared to host the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and braced for throngs of tourists to return after the U.S. opened up to vaccinated international travelers.

City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi urged people who attended the event to get tested.

"This is not just due to people who are traveling to southern Africa or to other parts of the world where omicron has already been identified,” Chokshi said Thursday.

The Minnesota man began experiencing mild symptoms Nov. 22. He had been vaccinated and received a booster shot in early November, according to health officials in his home state. He sought COVID-19 testing Nov. 24, and his symptoms have subsided, officials said.

Nov. 22 was the same day the person infected in the California case returned to the U.S. from South Africa. The California traveler, who was vaccinated, developed mild symptoms and tested positive Monday.

The adult infected with the variant in Hawaii had also gotten COVID-19 a year ago. The person isn’t currently hospitalized and had “mild-to-moderate” symptoms including headache, body aches and cough, Hawaii Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said.

She wouldn’t identify the patient other to say the person lives on the island of Oahu.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a “variant of concern” as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

Scientists in South Africa first reported it, but the samples came from several countries in southern Africa. And health officials in the Netherlands now say it was found there prior to the South Africa detection.

As comfort over air travel returns, it’s inevitable that new variants like omicron will spread from country to country and state to state, said professor Danielle Ompad, an epidemiologist at New York University’s School of Global Public Health.

“We shouldn’t panic, but we should be concerned,” she said.

Hochul said the case involving the Minnesota visitor underlined the need for everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive a booster shot if they have not already.

“There is one way to address this — New Yorkers, get vaccinated, get boosted, and get ready,” the Democrat said.

___

Contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Marina Villeneuve in Albany, New York; Doug Glass in Minneapolis; Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota; Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee; and Jennifer Kelleher in Honolulu.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 2 Highly Vaccinated States Are Seeing Their Worst COVID Surges Yet

Even though there isn't a corner of the U.S. that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't affected, spikes in cases have hit different areas at different times. Fortunately, vaccines have helped keep national numbers far below the worst heights seen last winter, even as last summer's Delta variant-fueled surge showed that the virus was still spreading rapidly through places where fewer shots had been administered. But as autumn carries on, other states are now beginning to see some of their worst COVID surges to date, despite having high rates of vaccinated residents—especially Vermont and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
State
Hawaii State
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Experts

The coronavirus pandemic is not over, and it's not waning either—in fact, cases are rising again, as more people go indoors. "The current seven day daily average of cases is about 92,800. This is an 18% increase from last week," warned CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky this week. "The seven day average of hospital admissions is about 5,600 per day, about a 6% increase from the prior seven day average. And the seven day average daily deaths are about 1,000 per day." Contrast that with the number of daily cases experts say would make us a whole lot safer: a comparatively tiny 10,000. So where are you most likely to catch COVID? Read on for 5 places—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Just Gave This Update on Vaccinated People Who Get Omicron

While Delta is still dominating, a new variant of COVID has caused panic across the globe. Omicron has been detected in at least 38 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), who labeled it a "variant of concern" in less than a week. This means that the new variant could be more transmissible than previous variants and evade existing vaccines, but virus experts have warned that they still need a few weeks to determine exactly what course the Omicron variant is going to take. Despite this, rising cases have allowed officials to get more anecdotal information on vaccinated people who are getting hit with this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant will overwhelm the world in 3-6 months, expert says

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus will overwhelm the world in the next three to six months, according to a COVID-19 expert. Dr. Leong Hoe Nam, a Singapore-based infectious disease doctor at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” that all signs point toward omicron spreading wildly throughout the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People Amid New Variant

In just one weekend, the Omicron variant seems to have turned the pandemic on its head. This new variant of COVID has nearly triple the number of mutations that Delta has, some of which could make Omicron spread more easily and potentially evade current immune responses. But these are just predictions as of now. Virus experts say it will take some time to gather enough data to determine whether or not this new variant will become more serious than the dominant Delta variant. For his part, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told President Joe Biden that it will take around two weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility and severity of this new iteration of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Nyc#Omicron#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
40K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy