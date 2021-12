The nominations are in for the 2022 Grammy Awards!. The upcoming year's ceremony will be a little different from the past. Notably, the Recording Academy decided to up the amount of contestants in the running for the night's Big Four categories (Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist) from eight to 10, according to Billboard. That means that there are even more talented artists in the running for recognition during the Biggest Night in Music.

