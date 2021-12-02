ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Twins Start Rotation Rebuild, Sign Dylan Bundy To $5M Deal

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-hander Dylan Bundy to a $5 million, one-year contract. This...

zonecoverage.com

Can the Twins Afford Another Rebuild?

We’ve reached Opening Day at Target Field. The Minnesota Twins are kicking off their 2022 season, but not everyone is in a festive mood. Rocco Baldelli is sweating bullets in the dugout. While starter Jon Lester has cruised through the lineup, he’s about to go through it for the third time. His lineup, which has Jake Cave starting in center field, has been held to one hit. And he’s resisting the urge to turn to his bullpen.
MLB
Northland FAN 106.5

AP source: Twins, Buxton Agree On 7-Year, $100M Contract

MINNEAPOLIS -- AP -- The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract was not yet finalized and pending a physical exam.
MLB
kduz.com

Twins re-sign Buxton

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins and center fielder Byron Buxton have agreed to a seven-year, $100 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the contract was not yet finalized and pending a physical exam. Buxton has played more than 92 games only once in his seven major league seasons. Buxton broke out at the plate last year with 23 doubles, 19 home runs and a .306 average in just 235 at-bats.
MLB
Pioneer Press

Twins sign Dylan Bundy; have plenty of work left to do after lockout

Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is now a Met. Reigning American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray will call Seattle home for the next five years. All-Star left-hander Kevin Gausman is going north of the border to Toronto. Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top infielders on...
MLB
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: Brain Fog-The Twins should sign Carlos Correa

It’s officially the 2021-2022 offseason Minnesota Twins fans! The CBA lockout is upon us and teams frozen with any activity until the players union and owners can become friends again. Before the December 1st deadline, teams decided to act much quicker than in previous offseasons. Free agent contracts and trades...
MLB
MLB

Twins add rotation help with RHP Bundy

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins made their first offseason move to address their significant need in the starting rotation by agreeing to a one-year, $4 million deal with veteran right-hander Dylan Bundy on Wednesday evening with an $11 million club option for the 2023 season. The deal also includes a $1...
MLB
kduz.com

Twins officially ink Buxton, sign Bundy…then MLB Locks everyone out

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first long-term contract offer to Byron Buxton came from the Minnesota Twins nearly five years ago. They secured the speedy center fielder this week for the next seven seasons with a $100 million deal. Getting it done required ample patience, creativity and respect from both sides. The tipping point was simply the deep desire by Buxton and his family to stay with the only franchise he’s ever been with. The Twins have a 118-69 record in the 187 games Buxton has played in over the last three seasons. They’re 92-105 without him. Buxton turns 28 later this month.
MLB
zonecoverage.com

The Twins Have Their Work Cut Out For Them With Dylan Bundy

The Minnesota Twins got a last-second shot off before the proverbial lockout-buzzer went off on Wednesday night, inking starting pitcher Dylan Bundy to a one-year contract with a club option for 2023. It’s a move that feeds the horde of pitching-hungry fans but hardly satisfies them. A former top-prospect and...
MLB
Yardbarker

The Buxton Extension was amazing, and the Bundy signing was ok

I am a pessimist when it comes to a lot of Minnesota sports things, so I am often happy to be wrong. Rarely, though, am I proven wrong when I am so sure I would be right as I was about Byron Buxton’s desire to remain with the Minnesota Twins.
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Son of ex-Yankees ace is close to making big-league debut

The Associated Press reports the Detroit Tigers added infielder Kody Clemens, the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, to their 40-man roster. The 25-year-old Clemens, an infielder, hit .247 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 97 games for the Mud Hens last season, his first year at Triple-A.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
