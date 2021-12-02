Armed man outside UN headquarters in New York: reports

The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down on Thursday after police said officers were responding to several reports of a man holding a gun outside the office, Agence France-Presse reported.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the street outside the U.N. headquarters cordoned off by police.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it was responding to several 911 calls reporting a man with what appears to be a shotgun near the U.N. headquarters, Detective Hubert Reyes said, according to CNN.

U.N. officials confirmed to The Hill Thursday afternoon that the incident has since been resolved calmly.

"The police activity that had been ongoing outside of the U.N. Headquarters complex since about 10:45 a.m. ended calmly at 1:40p.m.," a spokesperson for the secretary-general told The Hill.

The man involved in the incident was taken into custody by the NYPD, the U.N. spokesperson confirmed.

The U.N. said the pedestrian gate at 42nd Street remains closed for the time being, as the NYPD conducts clean-up operations. However, the gate is expected to be opened soon.

"We thank the NYPD for their quick response to the incident and we remain in contact with them as they conduct their investigation," the spokesperson added.

NYPD officers were seen on the scene engaging with the man and asking him to put his weapon down, according to CNN.

The department's Emergency Services Unit said it was speaking with the man, who is alleged to still be in possession of the weapon, and the bomb squad has responded as a precaution, the news outlet reported.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN that the man was seen "muttering to himself and also has what appears to be a bag with him."

"We've locked down the building due to police activity going on outside the UN in front of our gates," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations, told CNN.

The NYPD tweeted out an advisory that asked people to avoid the area of 42nd Street and First Avenue outside the headquarters as a police investigation was underway.

A Singaporean staffer at the U.N., Yu Ping Chan, shared a video on Twitter from inside her office that showed police activity outside and the alleged gunman.

— Updated at 2:24 p.m.