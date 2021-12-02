ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Armed man outside UN headquarters in New York: reports

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Szzmd_0dCLTaD600

The United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down on Thursday after police said officers were responding to several reports of a man holding a gun outside the office, Agence France-Presse reported.

Photos and videos circulating on social media show the street outside the U.N. headquarters cordoned off by police.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it was responding to several 911 calls reporting a man with what appears to be a shotgun near the U.N. headquarters, Detective Hubert Reyes said, according to CNN.

U.N. officials confirmed to The Hill Thursday afternoon that the incident has since been resolved calmly.

"The police activity that had been ongoing outside of the U.N. Headquarters complex since about 10:45 a.m. ended calmly at 1:40p.m.," a spokesperson for the secretary-general told The Hill.

The man involved in the incident was taken into custody by the NYPD, the U.N. spokesperson confirmed.

The U.N. said the pedestrian gate at 42nd Street remains closed for the time being, as the NYPD conducts clean-up operations. However, the gate is expected to be opened soon.

"We thank the NYPD for their quick response to the incident and we remain in contact with them as they conduct their investigation," the spokesperson added.

NYPD officers were seen on the scene engaging with the man and asking him to put his weapon down, according to CNN.

The department's Emergency Services Unit said it was speaking with the man, who is alleged to still be in possession of the weapon, and the bomb squad has responded as a precaution, the news outlet reported.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN that the man was seen "muttering to himself and also has what appears to be a bag with him."

"We've locked down the building due to police activity going on outside the UN in front of our gates," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations, told CNN.

The NYPD tweeted out an advisory that asked people to avoid the area of 42nd Street and First Avenue outside the headquarters as a police investigation was underway.

A Singaporean staffer at the U.N., Yu Ping Chan, shared a video on Twitter from inside her office that showed police activity outside and the alleged gunman.

— Updated at 2:24 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Man with shotgun surrenders after police standoff outside UN in NYC

A Florida man with a shotgun surrendered after an hours-long police standoff outside the United Nations building in New York City on Thursday. Video shows the man surrendering to police on Thursday afternoon — hours after the standoff began. Law enforcement officials said the incident “did not appear terror-related” and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Shore News Network

UN goes on lockdown, man with gun outside

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United Nations put its Manhattan headquarters on lockdown on Wednesday as police responded to a man with an apparent shotgun pointed at his neck outside one of its entrances. Live news video showed a heavy police presence outside the fence around the compound on Manhattan’s East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

New York police in standoff with armed man at United Nations HQ

Heavily armed New York City police have surrounded the area outside the UN headquarters on East River and are reportedly negotiating with a person carrying a gun. The NYPD issued a traffic alert for the intersection of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue - right outside the UN HQ - on Thursday morning, and said the public should "expect emergency vehicles in the surrounding area."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gazette

Man with gun outside U.N. in New York surrenders to police

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man who held an apparent shotgun to his neck near the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday is in police custody and poses no threat, the New York City police department said. Live news video showed the man surrendering to police outside the fence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Un#Agence France Presse#U N#Cnn#Emergency Services Unit#The United Nations
mediaite.com

Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general. “People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”
POLITICS
WKTV

Puppies abandoned outside of New York Mills apartment

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. - Early Thanksgiving morning, the New York Mills Police Department says it received a call for two abandoned puppies on a doorstep. The call came in at 1:14 a.m. where police discovered two newborn puppies in a shoebox on Greenman Ave. Police say after further investigation...
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
New York Post

Man with shotgun outside UN taken into custody after hours-long standoff

A standoff between a suicidal man armed with a shotgun and cops outside the United Nations building in Manhattan ended after nearly three hours Thursday, police said. William Tingler, 65, of Ormand Beach, Fla. was slapped with charges of criminal possession of a weapon, making terroristic threats, menacing, reckless endangerment and obstruction, police sources said.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United Nations
CBS New York

Florida Man In NYPD Custody After Armed Standoff Outside United Nations Ends Peacefully

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An armed man outside the United Nations on Thursday prompted a lockdown and a standoff with the NYPD. The man from Florida held a shotgun to his chin for hours and was safely taken into custody, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported. The 64-year-old suspect lifted up his coat and shirt to show he was not holding explosives then peacefully surrendered to police, ending a three-hour standoff right outside the entrance to one of New York’s most sensitive locations. Man surrendered after notebooks he gave cops were handed to UN official. https://t.co/EMWdfld3FS pic.twitter.com/auVd3a3riP — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) December 2, 2021 “He does not...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily News

Bronx man charged with shooting neighbor to death in botched robbery inside their apartment building

A Bronx man has turned himself in to face charges for shooting his neighbor to death inside their apartment building during an attempted robbery, police said Wednesday. Isaiah Vasquez, 24, walked into the 48th Precinct stationhouse Tuesday and was charged with murder and gun possession. He has no criminal history. He is accused of shooting Almalik Lee, 39, during a botched hold up captured on ...
BRONX, NY
The Free Press - TFP

Cuomo Suspension Left Anderson Cooper Blindsided As He’s Forced To Fill Missing Hour

Anderson Cooper was left scrambling to figure out how to fill Chris Cuomo’s hour of airtime after the host was suspended from CNN, according to a report from the network. The “Cuomo Prime Time” team was still preparing to go live on Tuesday night when the suspension was announced, the CNN report said. Cooper’s team was equally unprepared for the change-up, with the report describing them as “blindsided.”
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Ex-Gov. Cuomo, married aide DeRosa allegedly caught ‘making out’: trooper

Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his then-top aide, Melissa DeRosa, were allegedly spotted by a state police bodyguard “making out on the sidewalk like high schoolers,” The Post has learned. The alleged May-December romance was apparently revealed in the sworn testimony of a female state trooper who has accused Cuomo of...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

401K+
Followers
48K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy