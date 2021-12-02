ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Cody Rhodes Working, NXT No TakeOver, NWA Dusty Promo 2 | The Distraction on Fightful

By The Distraction
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Joe Hulbert...

www.fightful.com

ESPN

Cris Cyborg knocks out Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event

Cris Cyborg just keeps rolling along. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was as dominant as ever in defending her belt for the third time, knocking out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of the Bellator 271 main event on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida. This fight looked like most of...
UFC
Wrestling World

Paul Heyman celebrates two WWE-released superstars

In the last couple of years, the WWE has, on several occasions, surprised its fans and also the insiders by releasing superstars who are also very important in the company. Over the years they have surprised farewells of former champions such as Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt The Fiend but not only as the WWE has often released very important promises from the world of wrestling as well.
WWE
Cody Rhodes
Fightful

R-Truth Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Tricked WWE When They Signed Him

R-Truth discussed the evolution of his relationship with Vince McMahon. One of the longest-tenured WWE Superstars on the roster today, R-Truth has been with the company since 2008 after an initial run as K-Kwik in 2001. Over the past two decades, R-Truth has been fortunate enough to build a relationship with Vince McMahon, something he spoke about during a recent appearance on HOT 97.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Releases Another Employee After 17 Years With The Company

It’s a different kind of release. There have been all kinds of changes to the WWE roster over the last year and a half and there is nothing to suggest that the changes have stopped. With so many wrestlers gone, the company is looking rather different than it was before, but several of the releases have been from other areas. That was the case again this week with another release.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Long-Time WWE Employee Departs The Company, Austin Theory/Corey Graves

A long-time employee has left the company. Scott Aycock, who has worked security in WWE since 2004, departed the company earlier this week. As of this writing, there is no word on if he was booked at the RAW TV tapings several weeks ago where a fan attacked Seth Rollins. It should also be noted that there are some conflicting reports as to whether he was fired from the company or retired.
WWE
#Nxt#Nwa#Combat#Nxt No Takeover#Nwa Dusty
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
Fightful

Spoiler: Former NXT Star Debuts At AEW Dark Tapings

AEW Dark held another round of tapings at Universal Studios on Friday, December 3. During the tapings, a former NXT talent made her debut. Read below if you want to be spoilers. During the AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, Marina Shafir made her debut for the company. Shafir took...
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes' Back Looks Brutal After Flaming Table Spot on AEW Dynamite

The main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite featured Cody Rhodes taking on Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight, and boy did it live up to the Street Fight name. Things started off simply enough with big punches, jumps off barricades, and even an appearance from T-Pain, but it didn't take long for the level of brutality to rise considerably. The match ended with a spot that had Rhodes suplexing El Idolo through a table that had been lit on fire (courtesy of Brandi Rhodes), though Cody ended up getting the most damage from the move, and pictures after the match show just how rough his back looked afterwards.
WWE
ComicBook

Cody Rhodes Addresses His Future With AEW

News broke earlier this week that, while the Young Bucks had just signed two-year extensions with All Elite Wrestling, it was unclear if Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega (the other two founding members of the company and executive vice presidents) had done the same. Omega is currently recovering from a number of surgery-requiring injuries, while Rhodes confirmed in a new interview with Sports Illustrated on Wednesday that he's definitely sticking around.
WWE
PWMania

Young Bucks Sign New AEW Contracts, 2022 Revolution PPV, Cody Rhodes News

Here are a few AEW news items for Friday, November 26th 2021:. * According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, the Young Bucks have reportedly signed new contracts which will keep them with AEW through at least 2026. * Dave Meltzer noted that 2022 Revolution PPV is rumored to be on...
NBA
PWMania

Cody Rhodes On AEW Dynamite Tonight Being A Homecoming For Him

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be a very special one for him as it will be his homecoming. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia will feature Rhodes vs. Andrade El...
WWE
Fightful

Brock Lesnar To Challenge For Universal Championship At WWE Day 1

The Universal Championship will be on the line at WWE Day 1. After having his indefinite suspension lifted last week, Brock Lesnar made his return to SmackDown on December 3, 2021, stating his intention to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The Beast was interrupted, however, by Sami Zayn, who said that he would be facing Roman at Day 1 on January 1, 2022. Zayn became the number one contender last week when he won a battle royal.
WWE
