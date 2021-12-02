Cody Rhodes Working, NXT No TakeOver, NWA Dusty Promo 2 | The Distraction on Fightful

The main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite featured Cody Rhodes taking on Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight, and boy did it live up to the Street Fight name. Things started off simply enough with big punches, jumps off barricades, and even an appearance from T-Pain, but it didn't take long for the level of brutality to rise considerably. The match ended with a spot that had Rhodes suplexing El Idolo through a table that had been lit on fire (courtesy of Brandi Rhodes), though Cody ended up getting the most damage from the move, and pictures after the match show just how rough his back looked afterwards.
