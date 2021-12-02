UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. If you're looking to buy a home today, you need to move fast, said Chris Morris at Fortune. That's the takeaway from a report by the National Association of Realtors last week, which found that the average listing between July 2020 and June 2021 found a buyer "in just one week." That rate was the quickest since 1989, and triple the speed at which homes were selling in the same period a year earlier. And sellers aren't settling; in fact, 35 percent got more than they asked for their properties. That has netted the average home seller $85,000 more than their purchase price. Though "the housing market is cooling down after its historic run," median prices were still up 16 percent in the third quarter.

REAL ESTATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO