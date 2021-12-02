ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

By UrbanTurf Staff
urbanturf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUrbanTurf Listings is a premium property listings service that showcases some of the most appealing for-sale homes from across the DC metropolitan area. Every week we will display the newest additions from the previous seven days. Below are this week's newest properties for sale. Click the photo for each property to...

dc.urbanturf.com

eastgreenwichnews.com

This Week in EG Real Estate: 2 New Listings, 8 Solds

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday Morning, 12/3/21, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 8 sold properties and 8 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
urbanturf.com

Best New Listings: Nooks Both New and from the 1920s

This week’s Best New Listings includes three-bedroom houses in Chevy Chase DC and Virginia Square, and a new one-bedroom in Mount Vernon Triangle. This one-bedroom unit in Mount Vernon Triangle is expected to deliver later this month. The living area has an exposed brick wall and a bay window facing a kitchen with gray glass subway-style backsplash. A few steps down, a bay in the hall creates an office nook, and the bathroom has black tile floors and an exposed brick column. The angular bedroom has a painted brick wall, a walk-in closet with a washer/dryer, and access to a balcony.
REAL ESTATE
urbnlivn.com

Seattle weekly wrap-up: just 66 new listings last week

Only 66 new listings last week, as listing agents and sellers assumed buyers would be distracted with the holidays. Nonetheless, 214 listings went pending last week. We expect new listings to bump up next week then taper off for the rest of the year. We also expect buyers to remain pretty active likely just limited by what little is for sale.
SEATTLE, WA
ATL Daily

Homes for sale in Atlanta: New listings

(ATLANTA, GA) Looking for a house in Atlanta? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.
ATLANTA, GA
theridgewoodblog.net

#1 Flat Fee MLS Listing in New Jersey

While FSBO sellers need a flat fee MLS to get exposure to buyers’ agents, the Flat Fee MLS New Jersey FSBO sellers use should meet specific criteria to be worth it. Although New Jersey sellers have many options at their disposal, when it comes to selling your most expensive asset, you want to be sure you can achieve a top-dollar sale for your home while saving on listing and buyer agent commission. With this in mind, the list will reveal the best flat fee MLS for New Jersey sellers.
MLS
The Week

One week from listing to offer

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. If you're looking to buy a home today, you need to move fast, said Chris Morris at Fortune. That's the takeaway from a report by the National Association of Realtors last week, which found that the average listing between July 2020 and June 2021 found a buyer "in just one week." That rate was the quickest since 1989, and triple the speed at which homes were selling in the same period a year earlier. And sellers aren't settling; in fact, 35 percent got more than they asked for their properties. That has netted the average home seller $85,000 more than their purchase price. Though "the housing market is cooling down after its historic run," median prices were still up 16 percent in the third quarter.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

These 2 Cities Lead the List for the Most New Apartments

Downtown Los Angeles and Midtown Atlanta have seen the most new apartments built since 2017. Millennials and Gen Zers are filling new and revived neighborhoods in multiple big central cities. Opportunity exists in both REITs and direct investment. Hell's Kitchen may not sound like a particularly attractive landing spot for...
REAL ESTATE
Bham Now

Tired of Turkey? New Home listings for Nov. 26

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 9 fresh, new listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. For more info, contact Amber Darnell at 334-233-5555 or email adarnell@realtysouth.com. sq. ft. For more info, contact...
bitcoinist.com

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 22nd November, 2021

As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
MARKETS
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brooklyn Beat

These condos are for sale in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Brooklyn or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX 2

Where’s the snow? When should St. Louis be seeing some

ST. LOUIS – It’s been 227 days since the last measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area. That’s according to the National Weather Service. The last measurable snowfall was April 20 of last year with .8 inches of snow. There were traces of snow on November 12 of this year, however, it was not measurable. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WOWK 13 News

Cleveland Heights mansion once owned by Rockefeller family hits the market

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland Heights mansion with a rich history just hit the market with a price tag of nearly $2 million. Built in 1916 and once owned by the Rockefeller family, the 9,655 square feet home is up for grabs for the first time in over 30 years. The three-story mansion with […]
REAL ESTATE
themunchonline.com

6207 N. 29th St.

Bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Rambler in the heart of Arlington! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and charming 3Bd/1Bth Brick Ramble single-family home in the heart of Arlington! This home features a spacious living area, carpet floors, and large windows for natural lighting. Fully equipped kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, fridge, and washer/dryer. 3 generous-sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combo. Conveniently located only minutes away from 29 and 66 makes commuting to DC and MD a breeze. The bus stop is only minutes away from home! Enjoy the restaurants and shops Arlington has to offer! Street parking. Pets case by case! Application fee: $60/person. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 682,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 48.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 770,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

