Former Ohio county sheriff's deputy indicted with murder of Casey Goodson Jr.

F ormer sheriff's deputy Jason Meade in Franklin County, Ohio, was indicted on Thursday with the murder of Casey Goodson Jr., who Meade allegedly shot on Dec. 4, 2020.

Charges filed against Meade included two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide . Goodson's family announced in a press conference on Thursday they have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Meade and Franklin County.

Goodson's family claims Franklin County is liable for Meade's actions, not just for employing him but also for training and supervising him. The family said the Franklin County Police Department focused Meade's training on firearms qualification instead of de-escalation, the outlet reported.

Goodson's mother said Meade "has been a monster for a very, very long time," adding her son was "loving" and "everything we've portrayed him to be."

Meade was working with the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Task Force when he allegedly shot Goodson six times from behind, adding he was not the person they were searching for, the outlet reported.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said he has reminded his staff the standards for being a sheriff's deputy must be even higher "than that of our criminal justice system" in the wake of Meade's indictments.

"As law enforcement officers we must meet this higher standard because of the immense trust we ask the community to place in us," Baldwin said in a statement posted on social media. "It's vital to maintain that trust, which is why I've tasked members of my staff to review the facts from the independent investigation when we're able to fully access them and determine how this agency can best learn from this tragedy."

