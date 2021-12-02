ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS had most-streamed song on Apple Music in 2021

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CUPERTINO, Calif. — BTS had a big year in 2021, with their song “Dynamite” blowing up the charts.

“Dynamite” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2020, and now is coming in at No. 1 on the Top 100 Streamed Songs chart, Billboard reported.

Following Dynamite at the top of Apple Music’s list of most streamed songs are Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” (which had had the most-read lyrics), Ariana Grande’s “Positions” and Pop Smoke’s “For the Night”, Variety reported.

