Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get perks in 'Halo Infinite'

By Steven T. Wright
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're one of the many Halo Infinite players who are bummed out about the pace of battle pass progression, we've got good info and some bad info. The good info is that you can do something about it. The bad info is that if you're not an Xbox Game Pass...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
SVG

Halo Infinite Fans Just Got Bad News About These Popular Modes

Fans of "Halo Infinite" are dealing with a bit of whiplash. While fans were happy when the "Halo Infinite" multiplayer beta release caught everyone by surprise, that announcement came with some bad news, even if it wasn't super obvious at first. Back in August, it was announced that "Halo Infinite" would launch without campaign co-op and the popular Forge mode — despite a year-long delay. At the time, 343 Industries said the modes would be added in future multiplayer seasons. Now that fans know the length of the first season, it has become clear that "Halo Infinite" will be lacking campaign co-op and Forge for quite a while.
Game Informer Online

Halo Infinite: Sniper Gets 23-Player Killing Spree With One Bullet

Halo Infinite’s full release is just around the corner, and several players have already taken a liking to its free-to-play multiplayer mode. One player, in particular, named “Sakana,” posted a ridiculous clip (seen below) to Twitter, showcasing the stopping power of one of the franchise’s most popular rifles. With one sniper bullet, 23 players are eliminated in mere seconds.
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
vg247.com

Best PS4 Black Friday Deals 2021: consoles, games and more

Black Friday is here, and Cyber Monday is just days away, and that means it's time to start capitalizing on the savings for PS4 consoles, games and accessories. If you're looking to snag a PlayStation 4, PSVR headset, PS Plus subscription, controllers, games, or other accessories at a bargain price - you've come to the right place.
Xbox
Microsoft
CNET

The next Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is in a store near you

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. The next PS5 restock at Walmart is not going to happen online. Instead, you can count on a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock in-store at Walmart, according to the new Gamer Drop page it has opened on its website. Starting Saturday, December 11th at 10:30 a.m. in participating stores, you'll be able to get in on the first big in-store PS5 restock Walmart has done since the console was first released.
digg.com

Three Months Of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For Just $25

Save 44% off the regular price, and enjoy the likes of "Halo: Infinite," "Forza Horizon 5" and "Back 4 Blood." If you have an Xbox, PC or even a phone with a strong internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is worth every single penny. This is a killer deal.
ComicBook

Xbox Insider Leaks New Halo Game Ahead of Halo Infinite Release

According to a new report, 343 Industries is working on a new Halo spin-off game and will make it alongside supporting Halo Infinite. Unfortunately, this is all the report divulges. The new information on the future of Halo comes the way of prominent Xbox insider and leaker Jez Corden, who shared the information during a recent episode of The Xbox Two.
Gamespot

Xbox Series X, PS5 Stock Might Be Available At Walmart Gamer Drop Sale

Walmart is hosting a massive gaming-centric sale in just over a week's time, giving you another chance to grab some consoles, games, and accessories for less if you missed out on Black Friday. The catch here, however, is that Walmart's Gamer Drop is set to be an in-store event only,...
realsport101.com

All Halo Infinite Multiplayer Achievements for Xbox and PC

Be warned, if you're planning on aiming for 100% completion for these Halo Infinite achievements, it's going to take some time! Many are still not known as no one has managed to complete them yet so we're splitting our list into those that are known and those that are still a secret.
PC Gamer

After a decade of waiting, one of the most troubled RPGs of all time is getting an expansion

The tale of Kingdoms of Amalur is a long and sad one, beginning with celebrity developers and ending in a salty morass of unpaid staff, a collapsed game studio, and charges of tax fraud. It took four years to sort that mess out: When it was all over, 38 Studios founder Curt Schilling agreed to a $2.5 million settlement, leaving Rhode Island taxpayers on the hook for another $28.2 million.
vg247.com

The best Halo Infinite controller settings for Xbox and PC

The best Halo Infinite settings can make a significant differnce in your matches. On PC, optimizing the settings so they synch with your build can add up to 10 extra frames per second or more, which is literally a lifesaver in some situations. Controller settings are a bit more sensitive and subject to personal taste, though we've got one solid setup that performs well in almost all situations.
gamingintel.com

How to Get Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Invite Email

Microsoft Store has made it easier to buy an Xbox Series X console through invite emails, here we tell you the best way to get one. Microsoft has begun an alternate method of selling the consoles. This new approach goes more along with what Sony is doing with PlayStation Direct.
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite – Quality and performance modes on Xbox explained

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries designed the game to run on Xbox consoles old and new. Fans with the right hardware can have their choice on how they want to play the game using the Quality and Performance modes in the game’s settings. Here’s what both modes do and how to switch between them.
SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
