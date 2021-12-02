White House dodges on mandating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary schools

White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not answer a question on Thursday about whether President Joe Biden supports mandating coronavirus vaccines for elementary school students.

A reporter at Thursday's press briefing noted that Biden's new COVID-19 plan, released by the White House earlier in the day, involves crafting a "safe schools checklist" that will "give schools a clear game plan on how to get as many staff and students vaccinated as possible."

"So is the president pushing for vaccine mandates for kids?" the reporter asked Psaki. "Or would they support or would he support a vaccine mandate for school boards?"

"Well, I think we gave more description of this, but let me give you an example," she said. "As somebody who has kids in elementary school, other people may relate to this, most elementary schools or a lot of them out there, if there's somebody who tests positive for COVID, that often means that people with close contact also have to quarantine for a set number of days. That's the process in a lot of different schools. These decisions are made school district to school district."

Psaki noted that "one of the pieces you'll hear" Biden "talk about that has been implemented in other places is looking into this question of whether there can be additional testing that can be administered in schools so that you can keep kids in school."

"The objective is to keep kids in school," she added. "So that's kind of the most vibrant example I would give you of what we're really talking about here."

