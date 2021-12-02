ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House dodges on mandating COVID-19 vaccines in elementary schools

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MFvA_0dCLSxW200


White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not answer a question on Thursday about whether President Joe Biden supports mandating coronavirus vaccines for elementary school students.

A reporter at Thursday's press briefing noted that Biden's new COVID-19 plan, released by the White House earlier in the day, involves crafting a "safe schools checklist" that will "give schools a clear game plan on how to get as many staff and students vaccinated as possible."

'PULLING OUT ALL THE STOPS': BIDEN RELEASES NEW WINTER OMICRON STRATEGY

"So is the president pushing for vaccine mandates for kids?" the reporter asked Psaki. "Or would they support or would he support a vaccine mandate for school boards?"

"Well, I think we gave more description of this, but let me give you an example," she said. "As somebody who has kids in elementary school, other people may relate to this, most elementary schools or a lot of them out there, if there's somebody who tests positive for COVID, that often means that people with close contact also have to quarantine for a set number of days. That's the process in a lot of different schools. These decisions are made school district to school district."

Psaki noted that "one of the pieces you'll hear" Biden "talk about that has been implemented in other places is looking into this question of whether there can be additional testing that can be administered in schools so that you can keep kids in school."

"The objective is to keep kids in school," she added. "So that's kind of the most vibrant example I would give you of what we're really talking about here."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

You can watch Thursday's entire briefing below.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Coughing Biden says he has a cold

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A hoarse-sounding U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson. After a speech about the U.S. economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay. "I'm OK," Biden said....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Covid 19#The White House#Omicron#Covid#Washington Examiner
The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
WashingtonExaminer

Biden's winter COVID-19 policy: Safety vs. freedom

In a Thursday speech about his winter COVID-19 policies, President Joe Biden expressed his hope for an end to the political divide that various coronavirus mandates have brought. But as Doug McKelway reports, forces more powerful than politics (specifically a natural yearning to be free) suggest the political divide may not end, neither in the United States nor in many other countries wracked by COVID-19 policy divides and protests.
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Biden reveals plan to vaccinate the world

President Joe Biden has vowed to not force the nation into yet another lockdown as the new Covid-19 strain spreads. Apart from encouraging vaccination at home, Biden said the US ?must vaccinate the world.?. Biden outlined his coronavirus policy for the upcoming months in an op-ed published at USA Today...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
182K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy