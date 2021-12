The body of a teenager found dead outside Las Vegas has gone unidentified for 41 years until last month when DNA helped uncover her name. The victim, who had been known only as "Jane Arroyo Grande Doe," was recently identified as Tammy Terrell through investigative genetic genealogy, which uses DNA testing to trace relationships between people to determine potential relatives of an unidentified person, Henderson police said.

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO