The Supreme Court has taken up the issue of abortion, kicking off yet another round in the abortion debate in this country. The debate centers on the existence of certain rights that each side respectively claims permit abortion on the one hand and prohibit it on the other: namely, a woman’s right to privacy and a fetus’s right to life. Unfortunately, the debate is typically and simplistically cast in terms of absolutes: An absolute right to privacy overrides all other contradictory interests; similarly, an absolute right to life overrides all other contradictory interests.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO