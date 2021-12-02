ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Actor Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at 69

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Star-Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka has died. He was 69. He was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall, Calif.,...

trib.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Watch: "Bones & "NCIS" Star Heath Freeman Dead at 41. Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like NCIS and Bones, has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Eddie Mekka-Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa - "Laverne & Shirley" Dead At 69

Eddie Mekka, the Tony-nominated actor best known for his role as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa of “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69. Mekka played Shirley Feeney’s crooner boyfriend, known as Carmine “The Big Ragu” Ragusa, on the “Happy Days” spinoff starring Penny Marshall as Laverne and Cindy Williams as Shirley. The series aired between 1976 to 1983 on ABC, and later in syndication. His character was known to break out into song, often belting out the Tony Bennett-inspired catchphrase, “You know I’d go from rags to riches!”
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Laverne And Shirley's Cindy Williams And Michael McKean Share Mournful Messages After Former Co-Star Eddie Mekka's Death

The cast of the classic Garry Marshall-created sitcom Laverne & Shirley is mourning the loss of one of their own. Eddie Mekka, who played Carmine Ragusa on all eight seasons of the Happy Days spinoff, died November 27 at age 69. Some of Mekka’s former cast mates took to social media to pay tribute to the actor, who had a long career in entertainment on both stage and screen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Mekka
Person
Michael Mckean
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Fantasy Island#Laverne Shirley#The Big Ragu#Dreamgirls#Mjmckean
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw Mourns Death of Loved One

Though NFL legend Terry Bradshaw is considered to be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, he’s also a devoted family man. Unfortunately, he recently found himself facing the death of a loved one and mourned with his family. E! Online covered the tragedy, which the Bradshaws addressed on...
NFL
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg's Wife Reveals 'Newest Member of the Family'

The Wahlberg family just got a little bigger thanks to the addition of an adorable new family member. Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, on Wednesday officially introduced fans to the newest addition to the Wahlberg bunch, Violet Wahlberg," an adorable but giant horse. Rhea made the introductions on Instagram on...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff Spills Beans On Isabel & Jacob’s Baby

Amy Roloff went Live on Instagram yesterday and accidentally spilled the beans on Jacob and Isabel’s baby. What did the LPBW star reveal about her newest grandbaby?. LPBW fans have been anxiously waiting for news of the arrival of Jacob and Isabel’s first child. Unfortunately, Jacob Roloff made it clear pretty early on that they would not be sharing photos of their baby with the public. Those who follow Isabel Roloff thought this decision was a bit hypocritical with her showcasing so much of her pregnancy on social media.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama reveals return of surprise actor in season 19

The jury's out on whether NCIS is about to bring back Mark Harmon, but we do know for certain that one former star will be coming back for the show's 19th season. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the series, confirmed the impending return of a fan-favourite character in a recent Instagram post, as the cast get on with filming.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy