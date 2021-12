The Buzzfeed SPAC IPO is coming to the market. The company is going public through a merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. Here’s the latest information…. BuzzFeed is the world’s leading independent digital media company. The company has its headquarters in New York with an entertainment studio in Los Angeles. From its start in 2006, BuzzFeed has been one of the most influential digital media companies. The company has built a reputation for its funny memes, listicles and other interesting content.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO