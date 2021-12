Checking in on some recent injury news around the NHL…. Edmonton Oilers dealing with some injuries on defense. The most significant of which belongs to Darnell Nurse. He was injured during the Oilers’ 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night (a game in which he played more than 31 minutes). Nurse suffered a broken finger in the win and is expected to be sidelined for the next two-to-three weeks according to the team.

HOCKEY ・ 14 DAYS AGO