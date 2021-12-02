ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US warns Russia as Kremlin talks about war threat in Ukraine

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin voiced concern Thursday about a possible escalation of fighting in a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine as the U.S. issued a strong warning to Russia to stay away from Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Western officials have worried about a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine, fearing it could herald an invasion. But Moscow has insisted it has no such intention and accused Ukraine and its Western backers of making up the claims to cover up their own allegedly aggressive designs.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at their meeting in Stockholm on Thursday that “if Russia decides to pursue confrontation, there will be serious consequences,” adding that “the best way to avert a crisis is through diplomacy.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in Moscow that “the Ukrainian authorities’ aggressive and increasingly intensive provocative action on the line of contact” fueled fears about a possible flare-up of hostilities. He argued that recent statements from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials indicate that “the Ukrainian leadership doesn’t exclude a forceful scenario.”

“The probability of hostilities in Ukraine still remains high,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed separatist republic in Donetsk, said on Russian state television that he could turn to Moscow for military assistance if the region faces a Ukrainian attack.

Ukrainian officials have denied an intention to reclaim the rebel regions by force.

Russia’s top domestic security agency, the FSB, announced Thursday it has arrested three Ukrainian men accused of spying and plotting an explosion.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after meeting with Blinken in Stockholm that “we are closely working together on developing a comprehensive deterrence package, including severe economic sanctions, to demotivate Russia from further aggressive moves.”

Kuleba also spoke to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about speeding up “work on specific economic restrictions which will be able to hit the Russian economy should Moscow decide to launch a new stage of aggression against Ukraine.”

The top Ukrainian diplomat noted that the EU Council has approved €31 million in material and technical assistance for strengthening the Ukrainian armed forces’ capability in the spheres of medicine, engineering, demining activities, mobility, logistics, and cybersecurity. “We highly appreciate this step which reaffirms the strategic Ukraine-EU relations,” he said.

Ex-Soviet neighbors Russia and Ukraine have remained locked in a tense tug-of-war since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 following the ouster of the country’s Kremlin-friendly president and threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine which has killed more than 14,000.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. He said Wednesday that Moscow would seek Western guarantees precluding any further NATO expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s borders.

Blinken said “we have deep concerns about Russia’s plans for renewed aggression against Ukraine,” adding that “it’s a concern that is shared by many in Europe.” He was speaking during a meeting with Lavrov on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Stockholm.

Blinken reaffirmed that the U.S. has “a strong, ironclad commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Referring to a 2015 peace agreement for eastern Ukraine brokered by France and Germany and signed in Minsk, Belarus, Blinken called for a “full implementation of the Minsk agreements with Russia pulling back its forces.”

Addressing the OSCE meeting, Blinken urged Russia “to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity to de-escalate, reverse the recent troop buildup, return forces to normal peaceful positions, and to implement the Minsk commitments.”

The 2015 Minsk deal included an OSCE-monitored cease-fire, a pullback of heavy weapons and foreign fighters from the line of contact, and an exchange of prisoners of war. It also envisaged granting broad autonomy to the separatist regions and a sweeping amnesty for the rebels in a diplomatic coup for Russia. The agreement stipulated that Ukraine could only regain control over the border with Russia in rebel regions after they receive broad autonomy and hold elections, a provision also resented by many in Ukraine.

The agreement helped end large-scale battles, but frequent skirmishes have continued and a political settlement has failed while Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame.

“It takes two to tango, and if — if our Russian friends are prepared to implement their commitments under Minsk and our Ukrainian friends are as well, we will fully support that, and that is the best way to avert a renewed crisis in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Moscow argues it’s not a party to the deal between Ukraine and self-proclaimed separatist regions and denies Ukrainian and Western assertions of sending its troops and weapons into eastern Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after the talks, Lavrov welcomed the U.S. offer to join diplomatic efforts to help achieve peace in eastern Ukraine but pointed out again that Russia isn’t a party to the Minsk agreement.

Asked about a threat of new U.S. sanctions against Russia, Lavrov said that would “lead to a deadlock and turn against their organizers,” adding that Moscow would respond in kind.

During his meeting with Blinken, the top Russian diplomat warned that “any further NATO expansion eastward undoubtedly compromises our core security interests.”

He charged that the West is “playing with fire” when it argues that Russia doesn’t have a say in NATO’s expansion plans.

“I want to make it crystal clear: turning our neighbors into a bridgehead for confrontation with Russia, the deployment of NATO forces in the regions strategically important for our security is categorically unacceptable,” he told the OSCE meeting.

Lavrov followed up on Putin’s call for a new security arrangement, stating that reaching an agreement on a set of “long-term and legally binding security guarantees is imperative to prevent sliding into a confrontational scenario.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reaffirmed that Ukraine’s admission into NATO is a “red line” for Russia. She warned that attempts by the West to turn the country into a vantage point for confrontation with Russia would cause “destabilization of the military-political situation in Europe.”

Related
Reuters

Ukraine shows off U.S. military hardware, vows to fight off Russia

KYIV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said his armed forces were capable of fighting off any Russian attack, as the country marked its national army day with a display of U.S. armoured vehicles and patrol boats. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged his "unwavering support"...
Washington Examiner

Why Russia may attack Ukraine before Christmas

Russia is reinforcing a prospective invasion force that now encircles Ukraine's borders. Evincing the Biden administration's concern, U.S. military ground radar and signal intelligence aircraft were flying off Russian-occupied Crimea on Monday. U.S. and Ukrainian officials suggest that an invasion may occur by late January. But there are reasons to...
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Maria Zakharova
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Dmitry Peskov
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
albuquerqueexpress.com

US, UK & Canada should station troops on Russian border Ukraine

The US, the UK, and Canada should ?visibly? deploy troops in Ukraine near the Russian frontier as support for Kiev to deter a potential military conflict with Moscow, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov has said. Speaking to Toronto's The Globe and Mail on Sunday, Reznikov called on "the Anglo-Saxon allies"...
KABC

U.S. Intelligence Estimates Russian Troop Levels On Ukraine Border Could Reach 175-Thousand: Will Biden Confront Putin?

(Washington, DC) — New U.S. intelligence is estimating Russia could begin a military offensive in Ukraine in a matter of months as it builds up to 175-thousand troops along the border. President Biden has warned that the startling escalation could have severe consequences. The latest information comes after months of steady increases along the Russia-Ukraine divide. The buildup has alarmed Western countries, including the United States and has led to tense conversations between American diplomats and foreign envoys. CNN has reported that Russian forces have capabilities in place along the Ukraine border to carry out a swift and immediate invasion.
The Independent

Ukraine president hails military as Russia tensions soar

Ukraine's president on Monday hailed the country's military, saying its forces are capable of fending off a potential attack by Moscow as tensions soar over a Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.Ukrainian and Western officials are worried that the Russian military concentration could herald plans by the Kremlin to attack its neighbor, a concern that is expected to dominate a call Tuesday between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the country's army as a “highly capable and highly organized force that is confident in its potential and is able to derail any expansionist plans...
The Independent

India hosts Vladimir Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. The two countries are expected to sign several agreements, particularly in trade and defense.India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along...
AFP

Putin heads to India with eye on military, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday for just his second overseas trip since the pandemic, seeking to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington. In its efforts to address a rising China, Washington has set up the QUAD security dialogue with India, Japan, and Australia, raising concerns in both Beijing and Moscow. India was close to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, a relationship that has endured, with New Delhi calling it a "special and privileged strategic partnership". "The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time," Modi told Putin at a virtual summit in September. "You have always been a great friend of India."
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
New York Post

The world is becoming more dangerous under Joe Biden

We hope we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed, but the world has become a more dangerous place since Joe Biden became president. Why? Perhaps because hostile actors sense weakness — and opportunity. Russia poses the most immediate threat: It has mobilized nearly 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian-Russian border and...
AFP

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

The United States warned Saturday it would not allow Iran to "slow walk" international negotiations over its nuclear program while at the same time ramping up its atomic activities -- but stopped short of slamming the door on talks. The warning came a day after Washington hit out at Iran, saying talks with world powers had stalled because Tehran "does not seem to be serious." "Iran did not show the posture of a country that is seriously thinking of a rapid return" to the 2015 accord aimed at putting curbs on its nuclear program, said a senior US administration official, speaking after returning from the Austrian capital where talks resumed last week. "We can't accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slow walks its nuclear diplomacy," said the official -- echoing a recent warning by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and also reflecting concerns voiced by some of the Europeans taking part in the talks.
