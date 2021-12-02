ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen says mind not made up on U.S. central bank digital currency

By Alessandra Galloni
Reuters
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday she has not formed a view on whether the Federal Reserve should create a digital version of the dollar, but such a move would require broad consensus among Congress, the U.S. central bank and the White House.

Yellen said during a Reuters Next conference interview that the advantages and disadvantages of a central bank digital currency needed further study, including its effects on the banking system.

“I see both pros and cons to doing it. And my own mind is not made up about this,” Yellen said.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who is President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. central bank’s vice chair position, has called for “urgency” in developing a digital dollar, saying in July that she “can’t wrap my head around” not having one when China and other countries are developing their own central bank digital currencies.

Yellen said a Fed report on the issue was expected soon, and the central bank understands that consensus is necessary to proceed.

The Treasury chief, who led the Fed from 2014 to 2018, said the issue has not been discussed in a “serious way” at the White House and that Congress will also need to weigh in.

“This is a decision that’s important and needs to command consensus. There are some benefits, but there are also meaningful costs,” Yellen said. “It can work to disintermediate the banking system. And, you know, we need to work through the pros and cons. I don’t have a view yet.”

The Independent

No currency manipulator labels from US, China on watch

The Biden administration will not designate any country as a currency manipulator, but it did name China Vietnam and Taiwan among the nations that have failed to live up to global agreements not to use their currencies to gain unfair trade advantages.In a report to Congress released Friday, the Treasury Department cited China for a number of failures that prevent trading partners from gaining full knowledge of how it is manages its currency. The Treasury plans to closely monitor the foreign exchange activities of China's state-owned banks to get a clearer picture of China's currency practices, according to...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

U.S. could be unable to pay its bills in weeks as debt limit approaches

As Congress gears up for another fight over the debt ceiling, the so-called "X date," when the United States is no longer able to meet its debt obligations on time, will most likely fall between December 21, 2021 and January 28, 2022, the Bipartisan Policy Center projects. This new projection is a narrower window than the group's previous assessment of when the risk will dramatically escalate, which was mid-December to early February.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Beijing and Washington grapple with crypto in their own unique fashion

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. The market cap of cryptocurrencies has grown to the point where mainstream financial industry players are jumping on the blockchain bandwagon with greater fervor than ever. NFTs make headlines (and paydays) for famous and obscure celebrities alike.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

