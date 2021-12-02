ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox’s Clarity Boost Is Sharp, but Not Magic

By Matthew S Smith
lifewire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has a way to wipe away blur from its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Clarity Boost is a feature of Microsoft Edge that promises a sharper, clearer image when playing Xbox Cloud Gaming titles. Currently available only in Edge Canary, the web browser's preview build, it will see a full release...

www.lifewire.com

SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Has No More FPS Boost Plans 'In The Immediate Future'

Xbox director of project management Jason Ronald has been speaking more about FPS Boost in an interview with the Iron Lords Podcast, confirming there are no immediate plans to add any more titles to the Xbox Series X|S program. In the interview, Ronald explained that the team is finding the...
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Best Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S accessories 2021

Best Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S accessories Windows Central 2021. In 2020, Microsoft kickstarted a new console cycle with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Both of these beefy consoles sport much more powerful internals, beating out their Xbox One X and Xbox One S cousins with improved SSD storage, better CPUs, and much more. However, no home console experience is complete without some sexy accessories to go with it. We're rounding up our top picks for accessories that are confirmed to be compatible with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to make sure you're getting the best experience.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox this week

Microsoft has revealed the full lineup of new titles making their way to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One over the next seven days. Starting things off this week is the arrival of Farming Simulator 22. This latest entry in the long-running series includes three maps set across North America and Europe, a new seasonal system, the return of forestry, and hundreds of vehicles, crops, and animals.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox: #19 — Xbox Series X|S

While the original Xbox retail unit announcement saw Bill Gates joined on stage at CES 2001 by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Microsoft needed a higher profile individual with even more muscle — albeit industry muscle — to announce the world’s most powerful console 18 years later: Geoff Keighley, and not at the usual yearly show that generally sees big reveals (well, the project was announced during E3 2019). Nope, in a completely unexpected move by Microsoft, the official reveal of the Xbox Series X remained dormant throughout E3 2019, until December 13th, at The Game Awards, where Xbox boss Phil Spencer casually dropped the reveal trailer. Then, not content with having only one console with an impressive accolade, Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox console ever built, on September 8th, 2020 — just two months before both consoles were due to launch on November 10th, kickstarting a new generation of Xbox console gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Exec Clarifies Why FPS Boost Is Finished On Series X|S For Now

Following the recent addition of 37 FPS Boosts to backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, director of project management Jason Ronald confirmed that the program was essentially being put on hold for the time being, explaining that "we're kind of finding where some of the limitations of our current technique is."
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to enable FPS Boost on Xbox

Back at E3 2015, Microsoft added a highly-requested feature to the eighth generation of video game consoles: backwards compatibility. Even though many original Xbox and Xbox 360 games were made available to play on the Xbox One and now Xbox Series X/S, many of them are locked to their original frame rate and resolution.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Xbox 360 games and FPS Boost are a match made in heaven

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, Microsoft didn't just add to its backwards compatibility library, it also added FPS Boost to Xbox 360 games for the first time. Not only that, it also doubled the frame-rate on select Xbox 360 titles that had already received enhanced 4K support for Xbox One X. Spurred on by the addition of FPS Boost to one of my favourite Sonic games, I decided to take a look at some of these improved experiences, gaining further appreciation for some classic titles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox Series X stock shortages are a win for Xbox Series S

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. This Black Friday season is the most sold console, not the Xbox Series X, or the PS5 or the Nintendo Switch. According to a new report, the Xbox Series S was the console that flew off the shelves during the Black Friday sale. The news was reported by Business Insider, who said analysis by Adobe Digital Economy Index indicated the Xbox Series S was the top-performing console in US Black Friday sales.
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Microsoft announces new Clarity Boost feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft today announced a new feature designed to improve the video quality of games streamed to devices via the company’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Named Clarity Boost, this new feature will officially be added to the Microsoft Edge web browser on all supported platforms “by next year” which implies that we could see it roll out before the end of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

Xbox Cloud Gaming Titles Get A Sweet Clarity Boost But Only If You Follow These Steps

Perhaps in an effort to bolster usage of its own Edge browser, Microsoft is adding an exclusive feature that will benefit Xbox Cloud Gaming players who choose it over other alternatives. The feature is called Clarity Boost, and just like it sounds, enabling it will make Xbox Cloud Gaming titles played through the Edge browser look a little bit better.
RECIPES
windowscentral.com

The Xbox app is getting boosted content sharing features

Xbox is getting some boosted social capabilities. One of the things people often complain about with regards to Xbox is its Game DVR recording tools and sharing features. Improvements have gradually been making their way to Xbox consoles, but we've gotten a glimpse at some fairly major improvements to the way Xbox clips are shared across Xbox Live.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Clarity Boost Offers Sharper Images, But Only on Microsoft Edge Browser

Cloud gaming offers a lot of benefits for those looking for simplicity and low cost, but image clarity remains an issue even as Internet speeds ramp up. Well, Microsoft is taking a somewhat novel approach to providing a clearer image – rather than streaming a higher-resolution image to players, Xbox Cloud Gaming Clarity Boost applies a sharpening filter to footage after the fact in-browser. Microsoft hasn’t provided exact details, but they have released some side-by-side images showing the effect of Clarity Boost (click the images for full resolution).
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Save $59.99 on an Xbox Series S with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass

Trying to get hold of the latest and greatest games consoles has been a bit of an uphill battle over the past year, with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X turning to gold dust since their respective launches. Fortunately, Walmart still has stock of the Xbox Series S – the all-digital younger brother of the Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Clarity Boost feature gives Xbox game streaming a big resolution boost

Xbox game streaming just got a big quality boost thanks to a new feature. This feature, as it was first revealed earlier today on November 30, is called "Clarity Boost." As you might expect from the name, the feature gives a lot more clarity to any games streaming through the xCloud streaming service, across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

How to Make Word Read to You

Select the icon in the ribbon under the Review menu to hear the entire document narrated. Add the Speak command to the Quick Look Toolbar and select the Speak icon to narrate text in your document that you've highlighted. Read Aloud sounds better but is only available in versions of...
SOFTWARE
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Dauntless Now Available on Xbox Series X|S

We’re excited to announce that with the release of the recent Call to Arms update, Dauntless is now natively available on Xbox Series X|S!. With this new version of the game, we’re taking full advantage of the power of the new consoles, significantly upgrading visuals across the whole game. Lighting and atmospheric effects are higher quality, environment and character detail has been increased, and other elements such as water and foliage have been overhauled. On Xbox Series X, Dauntless runs at a dynamic 4K resolution targeting 60 frames-per-second, and the Xbox Series S also gets all of these visual improvements at 1440p/60fps.
VIDEO GAMES

