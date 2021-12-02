ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Davis vs Cruz: Live streaming press conference video

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGervonta “Tank” Davis is just three days away from his return to the ring, as he’s set to face Isaac Cruz in a Sunday night Showtime pay-per-view main event. The fighters will meet up for today’s final press conference ahead of the...

www.badlefthook.com

ESPN

Cris Cyborg knocks out Sinead Kavanagh in Round 1 of Bellator main event

Cris Cyborg just keeps rolling along. The Bellator women's featherweight champion was as dominant as ever in defending her belt for the third time, knocking out Sinead Kavanagh in the first round of the Bellator 271 main event on Friday night in Hollywood, Florida. This fight looked like most of...
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

Son of Tommy Morrison Trey comes in heavy, knocked out in 161 seconds

The son of former heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison, Trey Lippe Morrison, got knocked out in 161 seconds in a shocking outcome. Former NFL linebacker Mike Balogun wasted no time pouncing on Morrison, who looked fleshy and heavier than his usual trim physique. When scouting the weigh-in results on Wednesday, World...
NFL
Person
Miguel Marriaga
Person
Carlos Adames
Bleacher Report

Logan Paul Says 'I Would F--king Beat Mike Tyson' in a Boxing Fight

For the most part, Logan Paul was outclassed by Floyd Mayweather during their June exhibition. The famous YouTuber would like his chances, however, against another boxing legend. Paul told Fight Hub TV that he "would f--king beat" the 55-year-old Tyson because the former heavyweight champion is "too old":. On the...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Conor McGregor Reminds Gervonta Davis Of Brutal Knockout

This weekend’s big fight and the main fight that counts this weekend sees Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis going back to work. Against dangerous opponent Isacc Cruz. It wasn’t long ago that one of boxing’s new biggest stars Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis recorded one of the highlight reel knockouts. Of the modern boxing...
COMBAT SPORTS
#Live Streaming#Boxing#Combat#Showtime
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Records 1st Pro Career Knockout

Son of Manchester, UK, boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Campbell Hatton, is well up and running in his boxing career now. Started in a challenging time due to the world situation but one he seems to be developing well. His father and uncle Matthew Hatton surely as good as it gets...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Isaac Cruz: Once I Show Gervonta Davis My Power, Then I Think The Fight Will Take A Turn

Isaac Cruz delivered the most memorable knockout of his six-year pro career on one of Gervonta Davis’ undercards last year. The Mexican lightweight’s vicious first-round demolition of Diego Magdaleno in October 2020 was what first established him as a potential opponent for the undefeated Davis. Thirteen months after recording that sensational stoppage at Alamodome in San Antonio, a confident Cruz believes his power will be the determining factor in the outcome of his upcoming shot at Davis’ WBA world lightweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

‘Zurdo’, 42-0, ready to move one step closer to Floyd Mayweather record

Gilberto Ramirez wants to win a light-heavyweight title on the way to breaking boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s coveted 50-0 record. The Golden Boy star, who is eight wins from equalling the benchmark, faces Yunieski Gonalez later this month. A victory will mean a potential shot at WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol in the first half of 2022.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

George Kambosos Jr: What’s next after upset win over Teofimo Lopez? Rematch, Haney-Diaz winner, Lomachenko, Tank Davis, Ryan Garcia all could be in mix

George Kambosos Jr did it. After months of being jerked around by incompetent hanpromoters, an opponent who always seemed indifferent to fighting him, and five venues and eight different dates, Kambosos got in the ring with Teofimo Lopez and shocked the world, winning the WBA, IBF, and WBO lightweight titles, as well as the Ring Magazine championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Vibe

Gervonta Davis’ Bout Against Isaac Cruz Will Be A Battle Of Baby Mike Tysons, And The Champ Is Ready

Every so often, a boxer comes along who captivates the public with his skill, thus qualifying his bouts as must-see TV. Eyes are typically glued to the screen whenever said boxer fights, in fear of missing one vicious blow or masterful combination that’d spell defeat for his opponent. The science of pugilism is often referred to as “sweet,” but the sports’ brightest stars have always been the ones best known for being anything but. This is the case with rising superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis, who has become boxing’s most feared slugger following a string of explosive performances and championship belt-earning...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Davis vs. Cruz: How to Watch the WBA Lightweight Championship Fight

Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz when the two go head-to-head this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Baltimore-born, five-time world champion is a Floyd Mayweather protégé, and boxing fans are expecting a dramatic 12-round bout between him and his 23-year-old challenger, who has 17 straight wins under his belt. The fight card also includes a super welterweight matchup between Sebastian Fundora and Sergio Garcia, a featherweight bout between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Carlos Adames and a 10-round featherweight fight between Eduardo Ramirez and Miguel Marriaga. With 25 wins and zero losses, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Heavyweight Stuns With Heavy Knockout Win

What’s going on in Australia what are they feeding them there in Oz?. These last few weeks in professional boxing has seen in explosion in victories across the board from professional Australian boxers. The latest coming today with heavyweight Lucas Browne:. Heavy punches there for sure. A real arising all...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Davis vs. Cruz – final SHO press quotes & photos

Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and hard-hitting contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz went face-to-face at the final press conference Thursday before they battle for Davis’ W.B.A. Lightweight Title in the SHOWTIME PPV main event this Sunday, December 5, from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME) The pay-per-view...
COMBAT SPORTS
SFStation.com

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter Live Stream Free | Watch WBO Boxing Championship Online PPV Video Radio Coverage Link On Your Device

Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter Live Stream. WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has waited years to finally face a top name in the division. His opportunity finally arrives on Saturday night when he steps into the ring against two-time former welterweight champion Shawn Porter in a huge pay-per-view showdown. Crawford,...
COMBAT SPORTS

