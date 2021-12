Longtime Mattituck resident James Peter Hines passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2021, after a battle with lung cancer. He was 76 years old. James (“Jimmy” or “Big Jim”) was born April 11, 1945, to Margaret and Edward Hines. He was raised in Amityville, and joined the Navy after graduating from high school. In 1972, he married Merrie Bocksel and they had three children. He enjoyed a long career at Mack Trucks and ended his professional life in the trucking business working at Buzz Chew.

