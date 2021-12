For the first time in forever, this felt like a win both deserved and earned by the Rangers. After what could be only be described as AHL-like play in the first period, the Rangers responded with a flurry of offense and pretty much ran away with the game. This is the kind of game you hope will continue to lead to better and better play from the Rangers. After their last road trip, there were a lot of warranted doubts about team construction, seriousness of contention, and the teams response to adversity. Fortunately, they came out of a the game with more shots than their opponent since the last time they played Columbus at the garden.

NHL ・ 20 DAYS AGO