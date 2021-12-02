ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Study: Even more Pennsylvanians say it’s ‘very difficult’ to survive in current economy

By Bill Shannon
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYAg5_0dCLP0r900

(WTAJ) — From supply chain shortages to staff shortages, the one thing we’re not short on is rising prices as the economy continues to try and rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

America has seen shutdowns, mandates, school closures, over 770,000 COVID deaths and even a toilet paper shortage. Compared to some states though, Pennsylvania has done well economically with only 10% of residents saying they’re having a “very difficult” time without household expenses, up from 7% in June.

Pa. customers will see utility refunds in 2022. Here’s what to know
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yxcOT_0dCLP0r900

Key findings across the nation:

  • 42% of people say they are having “slight to moderate” difficulty meeting household expenses.
  • 12% of people say they are having a “very difficult” time paying household expenses.
  • The number of people having a “very difficult” time has increased by 50% nationwide and by as much as 225% in some states.
  • Mississippi, Nevada and Louisiana have the highest numbers of people having a “very difficult” time.

While only 10% of the state is having a very difficult time, the number in June was only 7% which equates to a 35% increase of Pennsylvanians struggling through this economy. Other states, such as South Carolina is seeing a 155% increase while Arkansas saw a whopping 225%

Here’s all seven new bills Gov. Wolf signed, including new state holidays

Minnesota and North Dakota were the only states that saw a negative number, showing a decent recovery with -36% and -1% respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyiXg_0dCLP0r900

For more information and to see all states on both lists, you can check out the QuoteWizard study by Nick VanZant by clicking here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Omicron variant identified in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. South Africa initially reported […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Coronavirus: State reports 10,127 new covid cases, 97 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,127 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, bringing the statewide total 1,763,796.  The department is also reporting 97 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 33,746 deaths. Currently, there are 3,928 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 837 people are in […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Louisiana State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Arkansas State
YourErie

Senator Corman campaigns in Erie

A senator made a campaign stop in Erie as he looks to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Republican Jake Corman stopped by Fralo Industries Thursday morning as part of his “Restore Freedom” tour. The statewide tour gives him the chance to speak with business owners and learn about the challenges they face. He says manufacturing is […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvanians#Wtaj#Covid#Quotewizard#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Erie Strayer workers entering eighth week of strike

Erie Strayer employees are now entering their eighth week of being on strike. Unknown vehicles were parked at the strike on Thursday, blocking trailers from shipping out products. The Erie Strayer employees have been in negotiations for over eight months for fair wages, better dental benefits, and to bring change to certain company policies. A […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

The text you received from the U.S. Census about a COVID-19 survey is real

If you received this text on Dec. 1, it is not a scam. According to the U.S. Census Bureau website, from now until Feb. 7, 2022, the U.S. Census is conducting a Household Pulse Survey, asking for input about the impact of COVID-19 from people who live in certain parts of the country. The selections […]
YourErie

Governor Tom Wolf vetoes unvetted conceal carry legislation

Governor Tom Wolf is vetoing legislation that would have let anyone have concealed a gun without a background check or permit. The governor says the legislation would only make gun violence worse, jeopardizing the safety of all Pennsylvanians. However, not everyone agrees. Erie County Sheriff John Loomis is glad that the governor vetoed the legislation, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy