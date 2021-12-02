ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the...

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ap
CNET

New US travel ban for omicron variant: What it means for you

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The World Health Organization labeled the omicron coronavirus variant a "variant of concern" on Nov. 24, sparking worries that another new wave of COVID-19 might land in the middle of a travel-filled and close-quartered holiday season. Out of concern for what omicron's "variant of concern" label means -- that it could be more contagious than the highly transmissible delta variant, or that it might make our vaccines less effective against COVID-19 -- the US issued a travel ban for eight countries where omicron is circulating, effective Monday.
TRAVEL
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

CDC says Omicron could become dominant variant

The U.S. is still in the midst of a surge fueled by the Delta variant, but according to the New York Times, scientists in South Africa say the Omicron strain may spread twice as fast. In addition to combatting COVID-19, the White House also addressed a lackluster jobs report.Dec. 4, 2021.
SCIENCE
pncguam.com

Guam Public Health concerned over omicron variant

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services on Thursday expressed concern over the new omicron COVID-19 variant and urged those who are still unvaccinated to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, said the omicron variant is causing an...
PUBLIC HEALTH

