Herb-Rubbed Pork Tenderloin With Mustard Sauce

Fresh and dried seasonal fruits such as quinces, cranberries, figs, apples, pears, raisins, prunes, dates and currants are obvious choices for cakes and pastries, but shouldn’t be reserved exclusively for puddings. When they are combined with heady spices such as saffron, cinnamon and cardamom, they bring an ambrosial lusciousness to roast meats and poultry, stews and curries, and rice and grain pilafs. This imaginative and delicious way of adding fruit to savoury dishes has long been popular in North Africa and across the Middle East, and feels opulent and celebratory, making it ideal for the festive period.
Comments / 0