Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

(AP) — The four teenagers killed by a fellow student at Oxford High School in Michigan were being remembered Wednesday for their commitment to athletics, art, and family.

Here’s what we know about those killed during the shooting on Tuesday:

Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother told WDIV-TV that she was a talented artist who loved to draw, read and write.

The 17-year-old was the oldest child in her family, with a half-brother and two sisters. Her grandmother said she already had received multiple college acceptances and was looking forward to the future. She described her granddaughter as patient and “so kind.”

Tate Myre, 16, was a member of the school’s varsity football team and an honor student, according to the football team’s tribute to him on Twitter.

“Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all,” the post read. “You will be missed, Tate.”

Myre frequently shared video highlights of his play during football games and recently retweeted a media interview following a playoff game win on a rainy evening. Reflecting on an 0-3 start to the season, he said the team worked hard and had to trust and love one another to recover.

“Rain is just like Oxford football, tough, muddy,” he said, wearing the number 42 on his white jersey. “Everything about us is tough.”

Brett Moore, 46, said his son, a sophomore at Oxford High School who played football with Myre, is taking his friend’s death “very badly.”

“Tate drove him home from practice every day and they went to homecoming together,” said Moore, who teaches in Walled Lake schools. “He was a great kid.”

Hana St. Juliana also was remembered for her passion and commitment to athletics.

The Oxford women’s basketball program paid tribute to the 14-year-old St. Juliana on Twitter.

“We will never forget your kind heart, silly personality, and passion for the game,” the team’s post said. “Since 6th grade camp you have stayed dedicated to Oxford Basketball, soaking in the game. … This season we play for you Hana.”

Authorities on Wednesday announced that a fourth student died of his injuries that morning. They identified him as 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Managers of a restaurant in nearby Lake Orion, Anita’s Kitchen, said Shilling worked there — one of many employees who attended Oxford High School since they opened.

“Justin was an exemplary employee, a devoted friend and co-worker, co-captain of his bowling team, and simply a pleasure to be around,” a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. Another six unidentified students and a teacher were wounded.

Here are their ages and conditions as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department:

— 14-year-old male, treated and released.

— 17-year-old female, stable.

— 15-year-old male, treated and released.

—17-year-old male, treated and released.

— 47-year-old female teacher, treated and released.

— 14-year-old female, stable.

— 17-year-old female, critical.

