Public Health

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Infection Rate, Number Of Cases

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
The Hudson Valley is approaching a concerning milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the positive infection rate rose approaches 4 percent as New York contends with variants of the virus.

The average seven-day positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley rose .24 percent overnight, according to the latest update from the New York State Department of Health, up to 3.73 percent, the second-lowest rate in the state, behind only New York City at 1.94 percent.

Statewide, the positivity rate continues to spike, up from 4.12 percent to 4.37 percent in the past three days, according to the Department of Health.

Forty-five new virus-related fatalities were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including one in Ulster County. The death toll in the rest of the Hudson Valley remained unchanged.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

  • Western New York: 10.60 percent (67.54 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);
  • Finger Lakes: 10.46 percent (58.96);
  • Mohawk Valley: 9.20 percent (61.08);
  • North Country: 9.54 percent (59.06);
  • Capital Region: 8.13 percent (52.96);
  • Central New York: 7.54 percent (45.52);
  • Southern Tier: 6.30 percent (53.30);
  • Long Island: 5.17 percent (38.16);
  • Hudson Valley : 3.73 percent (27.75);
  • New York City: 1.94 percent (17.41).

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

  • Westchester: 287 (148,454 since the pandemic began);
  • Orange County: 227 new (62,410);
  • Dutchess: 119 (38,083);
  • Rockland: 108 (55,617);
  • Ulster: 92 (19,155);
  • Sullivan: 75 (9,663);
  • Putnam: 49 (13,194).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Thursday, Dec. 2:

  • Westchester: 2,356;
  • Orange County: 798;
  • Rockland: 783;
  • Dutchess: 510;
  • Ulster: 292;
  • Putnam: 101;
  • Sullivan: 90.

There were 188,906 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 9,462 newly confirmed infections for a 5.01 percent positive daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Thirty more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 78.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 2, 1,567,118 (2,307 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,368,481 (2,170 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As the weather gets colder and friends and family gather indoors for the holiday season, the risk of a winter spike in COVID-19 cases rises," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "My administration is carefully monitoring developments with the Omicron variant and is working to continue making vaccines and boosters widely available.

"We have the tools to fight this virus - get vaccinated if you haven't, and get the booster if you're vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep you and your loved ones safe."

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Cleveland.com

New federal measures announced to fight COVID-19; study suggests omicron more likely to cause reinfection: Coronavirus update for Dec. 3, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio – President Joe Biden announced new measures to address the new omicron variant, and a new study suggests that omicron is three times more likely to cause reinfection than previous COVID-19 variants. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
PUBLIC HEALTH
13 WHAM

NY Covid State of Emergency now in effect

A State of Emergency for New York State is in effect as of Friday morning. Governor Hochul declared the order ahead of potential Covid spikes this winter, due to the already circulating Delta variant, and now- the Omicron variant. The order will allow the state health department to limit non-essential...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
Union Leader

New Hampshire leads nation in new COVID cases

This week, New Hampshire earned the dubious distinction of having the highest proportion of current COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents of any state. With a seven-day average of 77 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire’s current cases are more than double the national rate of 26 new cases per 100,000.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

