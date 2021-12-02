ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eddie Mekka of “Laverne & Shirley” dies at 69: Reports

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgakq_0dCLNde100

(NEXSTAR) – Eddie Mekka, well-known for his role as Carmine, the ‘Big Ragu’ on “Laverne & Shirley,” has died. He was 69.

Mekka passed away at his home in Newhall, Cali., on Saturday, his brother Warren Mekjian tells TMZ . A cause of death has not been shared. Mekjian says Mekka had recently been hospitalized for blood clots.

From 1976 to 1983, Mekka played Carmine, Shirley’s boyfriend, on “Laverne & Shirley.” He was also nominated for a Tony in his role in Broadway’s “The Lieutenant,” the New York Post reports .

Lawyer backs up Baldwin’s assertion he didn’t pull trigger

Mekka went on to appear in various TV shows as a guest star, including “Fantasy Island,” “The Love Boat,” and “Family Matters.”

According to his IMDB page, Mekka recently appeared in “Hail Mary,” a comedy film from 2018, and “Diary of Lunatic,” a 2017 comedy.

Mekka had one daughter, Mia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Showbiz411

Jeff Wald Dead at 77, Just 14 Months After Ex Wife Helen Reddy: Hollywood Wild Man Manager with Oversized Reputation

EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: I’m told Jeff was on life support for two days and was removed from it yesterday after a brief illness. —————————————————————————- It’s only less than 14 months since the great pop singer Helen Reddy died of cancer. Now comes word that her infamous ex husband, Jeff Wald, has...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

40 Rare, Iconic Photos of Betty White Through the Years

Few Hollywood stars can say they’ve enjoyed such a successful run as a performer: In 2018, Guinness World Book declared that Betty White had achieved the record for longest TV career as a female entertainer. In her more than eight decades in the business, Betty’s trademark mega-watt smile, gracious demeanor, and clever wit have rightfully earned her star status.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Mekka
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
TV SHOWS
WEHOville.com

Heroin found in women who died mysteriously after night out in WeHo

Two women who were dropped off anonymously at local hospitals after a night out in West Hollywood have both died, their families have reported. Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, an aspiring architect, and her friend, Christy Giles, a model and hopeful actress, were drugged against their will while they were out in WeHo, according to family members. Hours later, Giles was dropped off at Southern California Hospital, while Cabrales-Arzola was left at Kaiser Permanente in West L.A.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Nexstar#The Big Ragu#The New York Post#Imdb#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Is Officially Divorced

A year after announcing their split, Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko and Elena Samodanova are officially divorced. Us Weekly reported that their divorce was finalized in October 2021. Samodanova filed for divorce back in December 2020 shortly after news broke about their split. The dancers share two children together, Olivia and Zlata.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Faces $4 Billion Lawsuit From Woman Who Broke Into His House: Report

As Drake switches up his haircut and has YK Osiris belting out songs to settle debts, he also has been dealing with a strange legal case. One would think that if someone is caught trespassing on your property, you would be able to take them to court, but a woman named Mesha Collins is suing the rapper, instead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cartermatt.com

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, role of Teeter for good?

Is Jen Landon leaving Yellowstone, and also her fantastic role of Teeter after the past year and a half as a part of the show? We saw some departures during tonight’s episode, but this one was the hardest to bear. Teeter has been a crazy dose of chaotic energy since her arrival on the show.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy