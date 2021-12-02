Red Wine Versus White Wine: Which One Is Better For You?

Of all the wine bottles crowded on supermarket shelves, those that fall into the category vaguely dubbed “red blends” have been flying off the fastest for quite a while now. People just can’t get enough of these unrelated-grape mashups, loosely modeled on the edgy Zinfandel-based blend The Prisoner, created by Dave Phinney more than 20 years ago now. At a time when most winemakers were focused on mono-varietal wines, Phinney broke new ground by splashing other grapes (Cab, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Charbono) into a Zin, and the wine went viral before going viral was a thing. What started in 2000 as a mere 385 innovative cases grew to 165,000 cases in 2017.

