ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Fence attendant ‘totally clear’ on details of alleged Stratford conversation, panel in Dunne hearing told

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JN9dK_0dCLN8Yr00

A fence attendant present during Robbie Dunne’s alleged verbal attack on Bryony Frost following a race at Stratford described the incident as “beyond memorable” and “very aggressive” during day three of a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary hearing.

The hearing, which is being held at High Holborn in London, relates to seven individual charges brought against Dunne for prejudicial conduct and violent and threatening behaviour.

The jockey denies all charges of prejudicial conduct and two of the three of violent and threatening behaviour, with the majority of the incidents in question taking place on racecourses in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHrVK_0dCLN8Yr00
Robbie Dunne (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

The attendant, who gave evidence via video call but was not named, has worked on British racecourses and point-to-point tracks for 14 years and was present during an alleged altercation at Stratford on July 8 last year, where Dunne is accused of having said: “You’re a f***ing whore, you’re a dangerous c*** and if you ever f***ing murder (cut across) me like that again, I’ll murder you.”

The witness in question told the hearing he recalled Dunne pulling up his mount and then calling Frost “a f***ing slut” and was adamant of the details of the conversation when under cross-examination from Dunne’s legal representative, Roderick Moore.

“To me it was a quite a long sentence that was indistinguishable to begin with, but then the volume was raised and the level of aggression was raised,” he said.

“He spat out those three words that I’ve listed (you f***ing slut).

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind. None at all. My wife heard it the same, when we had a discussion about it in the car on the way home after racing, we were both of a mind that they were exactly the words that he used.

“I’ve reported to you 100 per cent what I recall, what I recalled at the time and what I still recall now. It is totally clear in my mind, there is no ambiguity, none.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBp5Q_0dCLN8Yr00
Stratford racecourse, where a fence steward alleges to have witnessed an incident between Frost and Dunne (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

The attendant also referenced the statement of jockey Adam Wedge, who was present at the time and later told BHA investigators the exchange was “nothing out of the ordinary”.

“There were other jockeys within what I would describe as earshot, and it is quite a significant point to me that they’ve not come forward as witnesses,” the panel were told.

“In my mind, they would absolutely have heard the same as I heard, they would have been closer to him than I was.

“What might be ordinary to him (Wedge) might be very different to what is out of the ordinary to a general member of the public.

“That’s between him and his conscience, I know that my conscience is clear. That’s the very reason why I’ve submitted this witness statement, I know what was said, I know the manner in which it was delivered.

“To me, the word ‘bullying’ implies a longer-term thing, but this was a very personal, very aggressive statement that, in my experience on racecourses, is very much out of the ordinary.”

This was a standout incident in our experiences on racecourses

Although the attendant told the panel that swearing is commonplace on racecourses and not an unusual happening for him to witness in his role, he distinguished this alleged event as particularly notable and stated that he would have come forward of his own volition had he been aware of the issues between the two parties.

“We didn’t realise at the time that there was trouble between these two individuals, had it been so then we would have raised it immediately as an issue,” he said.

“This was a standout incident in our experiences on racecourses, it was beyond memorable.”

The panel also heard the evidence of former jockey Hannah Welch, who alleged that Dunne had verbally abused her following a race in November 2018.

Upon her return to the weighing room, Welch told the panel that Dunne had shouted and sworn at her and had continued to do so despite the fact that she was crying.

Welch conceded there can be tension in the weighing room due to the competitive nature of racing, but told the panel that she regarded Dunne’s behaviour to exceed the normal heated atmosphere between sportspeople and that it had partially been responsible for her decision to stop riding.

“In the incident involving Mr Dunne, the fact that he stood very close in front of me and raised his voice and used swear words in a manner to intimidate me, I think that makes it different,” she said.

“This incident has played on my mind a lot, ever since it happened. I was incredibly upset afterwards and it was a contributing factor to me giving up National Hunt racing. It’s not something easily forgotten. When the BHA contacted me to ask, I had a very clear recollection of events.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkHYQ_0dCLN8Yr00
Bryony Frost at Leicester whilst the third day of the BHA hearing was underway (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Welch’s recollection differed from Dunne’s, who claimed that he had rebuked her for arriving late at the start of the race and that he had not confronted her afterwards.

“My recollection is that the confrontation in the weighing room was because, in his opinion, I had cut him up on the top bend and he was shouting and swearing at me,” Welch told the panel.

“Definitely shouting at me, definitely swearing, standing very close in front of me. I was crying and he did not stop. As I say, he was accusing me of cutting him up, which was very unfair considering the stewards made no enquiry into it.”

Moore suggested that Dunne had not witnessed Welch crying, to which she responded: “Well, that is incredible.”

Do you think that shouting and swearing at a young girl isn't crossing a line?

Moore also put forward that if the alleged altercation had happened, Dunne would have been challenged by another jockey or valet had the situation “crossed a line”.

“That is the problem, he wasn’t (challenged). He definitely wasn’t,” she told the panel.

“Do you think that shouting and swearing at a young girl isn’t crossing a line?”

Welch was then asked if she had considered reporting the alleged event at the time, to which she told the panel that fears of not being taken seriously and the potential consequences of coming forward had stopped her from doing so.

“I thought it would not be regarded as a serious enough incident and I thought it would have retributions for me if I continued riding, that the other jockeys might not particularly like the fact that I had reported an incident like this,” she said.

The panel also heard from former BHA head of integrity Chris Watts, who denied Moore’s suggestion that he was “good friends” with Frost’s father Jimmy and told the panel that he had only met Jimmy Frost and his wife on one occasion and that it was in the process of the investigation.

Watts also told the panel that his resignation from his post earlier in the year was unrelated to the case and stated that he did not know how excerpts of the report collated prior to the hearing had been leaked to newspapers.

Neil King was also called upon to give evidence to the panel, with the trainer recollecting the moment that Frost broke down and told him about her alleged issues with Dunne.

“I remember Bryony coming into my kitchen and I could see there was something wrong with her, with that she just burst out into tears,” he said.

“When I calmed her down she then told me what had happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lKLAP_0dCLN8Yr00
Runners and riders at Huntingdon racecourse (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

King was also asked about an alleged exchange between himself and Frost following a race at Huntingdon on May 21 2019, when Petite Jack was beaten into fifth after starting as the favourite when ridden by Frost.

Moore suggested to King that Frost, who was sharing a lift home with Tom Scudamore, was so upset by a phone call from the trainer that Scudamore later felt compelled to text her words to the effect of “don’t worry, tomorrow’s another day”.

“I can’t recall that at all,” King told the panel.

“The horse disappointed that day, but I didn’t hold Bryony responsible for it.”

The hearing recommences on December 7.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Robbie Dunne to face BHA disciplinary panel hearing next week

Allegations of bullying and harassment against jockey Robbie Dunne will be heard by the disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority next week. Six days have been set aside for the hearing, at which Dunne has been charged with conduct which the BHA considers “is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horse racing in Great Britain by bullying and harassing a fellow licensed jockey” between February 13, 2020 and September 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Robbie Dunne hearing to get under way on Tuesday

Robbie Dunne will face the British Horseracing Authority’s disciplinary panel on Tuesday as a possible six-day hearing into allegations of bullying and harassment begins. The rider has been charged with conduct which the BHA considers “is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horse racing in Britain by bullying and harassing a fellow licensed jockey” between February 13, 2020 and September 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Dunne ‘opened towel’ to Frost in changing room, BHA panel told

Bryony Frost alleged that Robbie Dunne had “opened his towel and shook himself” in front of her as she provided her testimony during a British Horseracing Authority disciplinary panel hearing. Frost gave evidence in person on the second day of the hearing into seven individual charges brought against Dunne for...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Dunne
BBC

Jockey Robbie Dunne 'left rider Hannah Welch in tears', panel told

A second female jockey says she was verbally abused by fellow rider Robbie Dunne and reduced to tears. Former amateur rider Hannah Welch said the incident after a race at Chepstow in November 2018 was a contributory factor to her giving up jump racing. "He was shouting and swearing, standing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Female amateur jockey Hannah Welch tells Bryony Frost hearing that Robbie Dunne left her in TEARS by 'shouting and swearing' at her 'multiple times' before a race in 2018 - with the alleged abuse contributing to her quitting

Jockey Robbie Dunne left a female amateur jockey in tears and feeling intimidated with a verbal blast in the weighing room at Chepstow, a hearing was told yesterday. Hannah Welch made the claim on day three of the BHA disciplinary hearing into allegations that Dunne verbally abused and harassed Bryony Frost, Britain’s most successful female jockey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Girl may have lived if treated for blood loss at Arena bomb scene, inquiry hears

The youngest victim of the Manchester Arena terror attack probably would have survived if a “window of opportunity” was not missed to treat her at the scene, an inquiry has heard.Eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos arrived at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital some 52 minutes after the explosion in the City Room foyer of the venue, at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on the evening of May 22 2017.She went into cardiac arrest shortly after she entered the hospital’s resuscitation room and despite the efforts of medics she was pronounced dead at 11.40pm.This week the public inquiry into the atrocity, which...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stratford#Bullying#Uk
BBC

Jockey Robbie Dunne to face hearing over Bryony Frost bullying claims

Robbie Dunne will face a disciplinary inquiry after complaints of bullying by fellow jockey Bryony Frost. The 36-year-old has been charged with conduct prejudicial to the good reputation of horse racing and acting in a violent or improper manner. The hearing will start on Tuesday 30 November, with five additional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SkySports

Robbie Dunne BHA hearing begins on Tuesday after Bryony Frost bullying allegations

Robbie Dunne will face the British Horseracing Authority's disciplinary panel on Tuesday as a possible six-day hearing into allegations of bullying and harassment begins. The rider has been charged with conduct which the BHA considers "is prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of horse racing in Britain by bullying and harassing a fellow licensed jockey" between February 13, 2020 and September 3, 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Robbie Dunne threatened fellow jockey Bryony Frost, inquiry is told

Jockey Robbie Dunne threatened to cause fellow rider Bryony Frost serious physical harm, a disciplinary panel has been told. He also used "foul, sexually abusive and misogynistic language" towards her, it was alleged. Dunne, 36, is facing an inquiry after Frost, 26, claimed he bullied her. He has admitted one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Gypsy families appeal against Staffordshire caravan site refusal

Gypsy families are hoping to be allowed to stay on a caravan site set up without planning permission. The families set up camp on the former Blackbrook Nurseries site, Staffordshire, in 2020. An application for consent for four gypsy pitches and other buildings was rejected by Newcastle under Lyme Borough...
U.K.
BBC

Harlow: Ambulance in seven-hour wait outside hospital

A widower says he will "never get over" the death of his wife after she waited for seven hours in a "freezing cold" ambulance outside a hospital. Alison Drewett, 64, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, on 7 November after experiencing a seizure. Her husband Michael...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy