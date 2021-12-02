Nathan Baker injury blow for Bristol City ahead of Derby match

Bristol City have suffered a blow ahead of the game against Derby with defender Nathan Baker set to be out for several weeks due to a second concussion of the season.

Baker was injured in a challenge with Sheffield United defender Chris Basham last weekend and received treatment on the pitch for around 10 minutes before being carried off on a stretcher.

Midfielders Matty James and Andy King took part in training on Thursday but will not be ready.

Midfielder Joe Williams and full-back George Tanner (both hamstring) also remain sidelined.

Derby manager Wayne Rooney remains without the services of striker Sam Baldock and defender Lee Buchanan.

Baldock suffered a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last month and is expected to be out until mid-December.

Buchanan picked up a knee problem in the same game and is not due back until the middle of January.

Forward Jack Stretton and midfielder Krystian Bielik also remain sidelined for the Rams.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox