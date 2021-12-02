ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Teacher of the Year presents Year in Review

By Nathan Goble
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) With 2021 drawing to a close, the Kentucky Board of Education held a meeting at the state capitol on Wednesday. Donnie Piercey, the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, presented a Year in Review before passing the torch on to his 2022 successor, Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr.

“It’s been the honor of my professional life to represent not only the state of Kentucky, but every educator, teacher, parent and student across the state for the last year and a half,” said Piercey, a 5th-grade teacher at Stonewall Elementary School in Fayette County. Piercey’s main passion project during his recent sabbatical with KDE’s Division of Communications was Teachers Passing Notes, an online platform he created to amplify the voices of educators and increase teacher collaboration.

Governor Beshear invites Kentuckians to capitol festivities on Saturday

Throughout the summer and fall, Piercey traveled to schools across the state to record video interviews with teachers about creative ideas they have used in their classrooms. While the pandemic limited access to schools, he still managed to create 27 videos that shine a light on the Commonwealth’s educators. He also has three interviews that will be released in the future.

“Donnie has been an amazing ambassador for Kentucky’s public schools and students,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “He has shone a light throughout his ambassadorship about the great things going on in our classrooms right now. I know it was hard for him to step away from his classroom for six months, but we’re so glad to get the chance to work closely with him. We look forward to keeping our working relationship strong.”

Piercey was invited to multiple events and conferences this past year where he shared his expertise with present and future educators. He was the keynote speaker at this year’s Educators Rising conference, speaking to high school students about his experiences and encouraging them to enter the education field themselves. He also held presentations outside the U.S. in Iceland, Guatemala and Colombia and has a solid social media presence, including over 200,000 views on his YouTube channel.

Piercey concluded his review by thanking his wife. ““I would not have had the opportunities that I’ve had this year without her support.”

