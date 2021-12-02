ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona reports 4,012 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting more than 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the first time in a week.

The state coronavirus dashboard on Thursday tallied 4,012 new cases and 33 additional deaths.

With those latest stats, Arizona has now seen 1,276,955 cases and 22,383 deaths since the pandemic began.

As for hospitalizations, there were 2,681 people in hospital beds for the virus as of Wednesday. The last time in-patients were in that range was early February when Arizona was coming down from a winter surge.

With many hospitalizations for non COVID-19 reasons, only 5% of inpatient beds statewide were available.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped from a peak 3,990.6 on Nov. 22 to 3,085.1 on Tuesday.

The rolling average of daily deaths went from 41.3 to 35 in that same period.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Passenger jumps out of plane taxiing at Phoenix airport

PHOENIX (AP) — A passenger on an arriving Southwest Airlines flight taxiing at Phoenix’s main airport opened a galley door, jumped out and ran to an airport fire station where he barricaded himself, authorities said Saturday. The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released, and it wasn’t immediately clear why he jumped...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy