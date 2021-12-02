ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s brings back Holiday Pie, but only in select regions

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19kNwj_0dCLMeUX00

(NEXSTAR) – Glazed hams and Yule logs are all well and good, but is it really Christmas without a mouthful of custard-filled fast-food pie?

McDonald’s doesn’t think so.

Just in time for the holidays, Mickey D’s is bringing back its Holiday Pie — a vanilla custard-filled pie topped with a sugary glaze and festive sprinkles. The item, introduced over two decades ago, has since developed a cult following among McDonald’s fans, thanks partly to its limited seasonal and geographical availability.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

As such, the limited-time offering is only available at participating locations in select regions throughout the U.S., according to McDonald’s. A representative for the company declined to specify which markets, exactly, would be offering the pies, but Twitter activity suggests the treats have been spotted in many corners of the country, including Texas , Oregon , Ohio , California , Illinois , New York , and parts of New England .

Customers are encouraged to use the McDonald’s app to check availability at their local restaurants. The Holiday Pie will be available at participating restaurants through early January, McDonald’s said.

Light a Light for Ronald McDonald House of Central PA

McDonald’s Holiday Pies were first introduced in 1999 when they were served inside promotional packaging advertising the release of “Toy Story 2,” according to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. Anecdotal evidence indicates the pies were largely absent from the seasonal menu for the following decade but returned for limited runs around November or December in select regions.

“It is arguably one of the rarest mcdonalds [sic] menu items to date,” reads an excerpt from an unofficial McDonald’s Wiki page hosted by Fandom, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Chick-fil-A Just Made A Major Announcement For Holiday--Customers Are Furious!

Chick-fil-A will be closed for an entire weekend because of how Christmas falls this year–and customers are not happy about it! In case you missed it, Christmas is on a Saturday this year, and since the Christian chicken chain is typically closed on both Christmas day and *all* Sundays, diners will have to wait until Monday, December 27th for the restaurant’s roughly 2,600 locations to reopen. That’s a long time to wait for a chicken sandwich or nuggets!
RESTAURANTS
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Fried Chicken Sandwiches Today

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are several "food holidays" along the way. Tuesday, November 9, for example, is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and Burger King is celebrating by treating customers like royalty with free food. Burger King customers can snag a free Ch'King Chicken...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Mcdonalds#Weather#Christmas#Food Drink#The Holiday Pie#Central Pa Mcdonald
FanSided

Dairy Queen brings back this favorite holiday Blizzard flavor

It might not be one of the elves four major food groups, but the Dairy Queen holiday Blizzard flavor does make the season merry and bright. Even on snowy days that are filled with the winter chill, this frozen dessert always brings the smiles. Red is the color of the season, and the red spoon is ready to dig into another Blizzard.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Taco John's Is Bringing Back Nachos Navidad for the Holidays

Holiday-themed drinks and desserts are pretty standard fare. A donut that looks like Santa Claus or a drink that is peppermint flavored isn't exactly groundbreaking, you know? (That's not to say I don't love those items, I do, very deeply.) But true holiday ingenuity is born when a savory item is turned festive. Taco John's has seized this moment of genius with the return of its popular Nachos Navidad menu item.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

McDonald's Just Teased This Holiday Favorite Is Coming Back On Twitter

Apparently, a Twitter user named Jay spent their weekend driving from one McDonald's restaurant to another. "@McDonalds WHEN ARE YALL GETTING HOLIDAY PIES BACK??!" they pleaded on Twitter, only to issue a follow-up tweet one hour later. "Update: I have been to four different McDonald's." Evidently, it was time for the chain's social media crisis manager to step in. "We understand how much you adore our holiday pie, Jay," McDonald's soothed the eager customer. "It won't be long before it reappears. Keep an eye out for updates." After all, it was just Thanksgiving.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Oreo Is Bringing Back This Beloved Flavor Just In Time For The Holidays

With Thanksgiving just a few short days away, it looks like it's finally time to say a tearful goodbye to our favorite autumnal goodies. Most coffee shops have already retired pumpkin spice lattes for the year in favor of their long-awaited holiday beverages, while restaurants such as Shake Shack have introduced some yummy festive desserts for customers to try. Grocery stores are also finalizing their preparations for the upcoming holidays by clearing the straggling bags of discounted Halloween candy from their shelves to make room for the many flavors of the season like peppermint and eggnog.
FOOD & DRINKS
allkpop.com

Select McDonalds in California are going purple to celebrate BTS's concert in Los Angeles

Earlier this year in May, McDonald's held a record-breaking collaboration with the global K-pop act, BTS. McDonald's released the 'BTS Meal,' which included a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium order of World Famous French Fries, a medium Coke, and special Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by real dipping sauces available at McDonald's locations in South Korea. The collaboration swept up the world by its feet as BTS fans all over the world lined up in front of McDonald's to get their hands on this special meal.
RESTAURANTS
utahstories.com

Do’s & Don’ts for Selecting Holiday Libations

Heading into the holiday season, I’m often asked ― especially when I run into colleagues and friends at the wine store ― about what wines are best to pair with holiday fare such as that served at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. My advice ― and this is true all year ‘round, not just during the holidays ― is to not fret and fuss too much. You want to serve wine, beer, cocktails and such that are complementary to the cuisine being served.
DRINKS
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy