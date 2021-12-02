ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lengthy injury list hampers Reading manager Veljko Paunovic ahead of Hull visit

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
manager Veljko Paunovic has an extensive injury list for the visit of Hull in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Junior Hoilett has returned to training on the grass but is still non-contact so is not yet taking part in team training, while Andy Rinomhota remains slightly further behind.

Jahmari Clarke is expected to be out for a couple more weeks, with Lucas Joao expected back on the grass in the next couple of weeks after operations on his hip and his shoulder.

Tom McIntyre and Michael Morrison remain long-term injuries with neither expected to return before the new year.

Hull could have Matt Smith and Tyler Smith available for the trip to Reading.

The latter, a striker, missed his side’s victories over Cardiff and Millwall with a hamstring strain.

Matt Smith, on-loan from Manchester City has not featured since September, also with a hamstring problem.

However, Hull will be without Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel and Brandon Fleming.

Comments / 0

