Public Health

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

By Nickie Louise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only...

Axeman007
17h ago

all these restrictions just delays the inevitable, look at blue states now rising numbers and most red states lowest numbers. Nature wins no matter what.

Jeff A
13h ago

The Germans, being efficient and all, realized they don't need to spend the money and effort building places to comfortably house the un-vaccinated. Instead they will open up some of their famous museums for 24 hour service. The facilities have rail access, labs to give shots, group showers, and guard towers to keep guests safe! They even have incinerators (for garbage) that will be converted to generate green electricity! The government will tell your family how much you like it and how you never want to leave.

Annette Duncan
12h ago

Put this story right next to the one that just came out about South Korea having extremely high covid numbers and deaths despite high vaccination compliance and mask compliance in that nation.

