ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Early Corn, Soybeans Drying Out in Southern Brazil

By John Baranick
dtnpf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanting for corn and soybeans got off to a voracious start in Brazil this season. With the threat of La Nina delaying the start of the wet season in central Brazil and the outlook for drier weather overall in southern Brazil, producers got a huge jump on good conditions to the...

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

Related
dtnpf.com

US Soybean Export Sales Running Out of Time

One month ago, I explained how U.S. soybean prices had quickly turned from a bullish outlook to a bearish one with little warning. Prices have had a bit of a roller-coaster ride since then but are close to the same level they were when I first wrote about the increasingly bearish situation. (https://www.dtnpf.com/…)
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean meal pulls soybeans, corn higher

Soybeans were sharply higher on commercial and technical buying, helping contracts finish higher for the week. Beans followed through on Thursday’s gains, with support from products and the sale of 122,000 tons of 2021/22 U.S. beans to unknown destinations. That brought the week to date total to 548,100 tons, most of that to unknown destinations. Chinese demand for U.S. beans is still showing lingering effects from shipping delays due to damage from Hurricane Ida, in addition to the faster than average planting pace in Brazil. Brazil generally looks better, but stress is possible in southern areas, which is a sign of La Nina. Most forecasts have a hot, dry pattern for Argentina, also a sign of La Nina. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 88% of Argentina’s soybean crop is currently in good to excellent condition, with production seen at 44 million tons and 46% of the crop planted. Soybean meal and oil were higher, led by bean meal on talk of tighter global supplies. Statistics Canada says 2021 canola production was 12.595 million tons, a drop of 35.4% from 2020 and the smallest crop since 2007, hit hard by drought in the prairies. Canada’s soybean crop was 6.272 million tons, a decline of 1.4%.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Rice Market Update: 2022 Calm Before the Storm?

The holidays have descended upon the U.S. rice market, resulting in relative calm in the pricing. Milled rice for Haitian shipments has been steady, while Iraq business is in the rearview. Domestic business is steady, and the Omicron variant of COVID isn’t expected to make significant impacts in the future food distribution to schools.
AGRICULTURE
kmaland.com

Ag Economist: Crop markets likely to move higher in 2022

(KMAland) -- At least one observer of crop markets says 2022 could bring higher prices for corn and soybean producers. Dr. William Tierney Jr. is chief economist for AgResource Company -- a market research company based in Chicago. Tierney says right now, all signs are pointing to higher numbers on the board for most crop markets in 2022.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybeans#Southern Brazil#Weather#American#Sul
Agriculture Online

How winter wheat can boost returns from soybean and corn

Winter wheat was a forgotten crop for Denny Kees. “I raised wheat in the 1980s, but my best yields were only 70 bushels [per acre],” says Kees, of Harlan, Indiana. “It was not profitable.”. Fast-forward to 2021. Kees again grows winter wheat as a way to boost returns from his...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Move Higher

Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher, beans are 8 to 10 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 3 cent higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Wednesday with firmer spread action as trade tries to find footing after the early week selling and better broad commodity action Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins have narrowed with the energy move lower with the weekly report showing production down 44,000 barrels per day, with stocks 137,000 barrels higher.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

Corn and soybean harvest still not wrapped up

Ohio corn and soybean harvests crawled along last week and were hampered by cold, wet soil that wouldn’t support harvest equipment, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The average temperature for the week was 34.2 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.9 degrees below normal. The statewide average precipitation was 0.42 inches, 0.44 inches below normal. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 28.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

New Crop November Soybean/December Corn Ratio

Retail fertilizer prices continue to escalate higher with almost all nitrogen-based fertilizers at all-time high values. Though we have heard that a number of farmers did buy their needs for this fall, many did not and are waiting for lower prices in the spring which may not happen. So what...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
myaustinminnesota.com

Southeastern Minnesota Field Agronomist discusses 2021 corn and soybean harvest

The 2021 harvest season has virtually concluded not only in southeastern Minnesota, but the rest of the state as well, as a recent Minnesota Crop Progress and Condition Report from the USDA listed the corn harvest as being 99% completed. KAUS News spoke with Josh Schofner, a Field Agronomist with Pioneer in southeastern Minnesota who stated that concerning the soybean crop, there was less variability than expected due to drought conditions during the growing season, and he added that overall, the crop rivaled that of last year, which was one of the best soybean crops ever in southeastern Minnesota…
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Crop concerns in southern Brazil and Argentina

Dry conditions across southern Brazil and Argentina will threaten early-planted crops with some yield loss concerns. Most of the soybeans are in the ground across Brazil and soil moisture will need to be replenished to aid in germination. As we flip the calendar to December 2021, a typical La Niña...
ENVIRONMENT
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn, Soybeans Plummet; Wheat Paces Losses

Grain and soy markets began the new week with solid gains after the post-Thanksgiving weakness, fueled by the new COVID variant. However, with little news to drive the markets, all three major ag futures markets went into freefall, led by wheat. December corn closed down 5 3/4 cents per bushel...
AGRICULTURE
meatpoultry.com

Corn, soybean prices puzzle analysts

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Corn and soybean futures are holding strong despite the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA’s) recent forecasts that both 2021 crops will be the second largest in history, and there are several additional bearish indicators that suggest prices should be lower. Instead, corn, soybean and wheat futures...
KANSAS CITY, MO
dtnpf.com

ABARES forecasts a Record Wheat Crop

Australia's ABARES has revised higher its forecast for that country's wheat production to a record 34.4 million metric tons (mmt), up from its September estimated of 31.5 mmt. As seen on the attached chart, this volume is more than 10 mmt higher than both the country's five-year average and the 10-year average.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Plant breeding advances may spark annual corn and soybean yield increases

Gil Hodges was in a slump. The Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman couldn’t buy a hit as his hitless streak in the 1952 World Series continued the following spring. Spurred on by Brooklyn fans, Hodges finally resumed hitting and never slumped in four more World Series appearances. His hitting slump, though,...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Winter Wheat Conditions Steady in Final Crop Progress Report of 2021

OMAHA (DTN) -- The nation's corn and soybean harvest wrapped up last week, and winter wheat conditions held steady, USDA NASS reported Monday in its final weekly Crop Progress report of 2021. The first weekly report for 2022 will be released on Monday, April 4, 2022. Winter wheat planting wrapped...
AGRICULTURE
Journal Record

Warm, dry September cuts state’s soybean crop down from 2020

STILLWATER – Soybeans, a major cash crop in Oklahoma valued at more than $163 million last year, produced smaller-than-projected yields this year. According to ag experts at Oklahoma State University, warmer and drier than normal conditions in September across much of the state disrupted soybean development. Actually, 2021 will likely...
OKLAHOMA STATE
dtnpf.com

December Forecast Continues to Suggest Dryness in Argentina, Southern Brazil

With the official declaration by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology on Nov. 23, we can officially and confidently declare La Nina is in effect in the Pacific Ocean. Of course, the United States declared this about a month ago, but with both centers on board, there is no denying what producers in South America had already feared and prepared for -- drier conditions in Argentina and southern Brazil.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybean harvests reach 95% complete, USDA reports

The U.S. farmers near completion of this year’s corn and soybean harvests, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the USDA pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 95% complete vs. a 92% five-year average. The corn harvest in Indiana is 91% complete. In Iowa, farmers have picked...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy