Early Corn, Soybeans Drying Out in Southern Brazil

Soybeans were sharply higher on commercial and technical buying, helping contracts finish higher for the week. Beans followed through on Thursday’s gains, with support from products and the sale of 122,000 tons of 2021/22 U.S. beans to unknown destinations. That brought the week to date total to 548,100 tons, most of that to unknown destinations. Chinese demand for U.S. beans is still showing lingering effects from shipping delays due to damage from Hurricane Ida, in addition to the faster than average planting pace in Brazil. Brazil generally looks better, but stress is possible in southern areas, which is a sign of La Nina. Most forecasts have a hot, dry pattern for Argentina, also a sign of La Nina. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange says 88% of Argentina’s soybean crop is currently in good to excellent condition, with production seen at 44 million tons and 46% of the crop planted. Soybean meal and oil were higher, led by bean meal on talk of tighter global supplies. Statistics Canada says 2021 canola production was 12.595 million tons, a drop of 35.4% from 2020 and the smallest crop since 2007, hit hard by drought in the prairies. Canada’s soybean crop was 6.272 million tons, a decline of 1.4%.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO