Mile Bluff President and Chief Executive Officer James O’Keefe announced he is retiring Dec. 1, with Chief Financial Officer Dara Bartels taking over as CEO. “When I joined the Mile Bluff Medical Center team in 2005, I knew I was a part of something special” O’Keefe said. “The organization has since exceeded every expectation I had when I first moved to Mauston; and I’m blessed that this is where I get to retire from.”

MAUSTON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO