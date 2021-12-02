Considering a New Fertilizer Additive or Biological? Four Questions to Ask First

Tillage to remove and speed-up the decomposition of crop residue will help to reduce the risk of tar spot as well as other diseases such as gray leaf spot and northern corn leaf blight that overwinter in infected stubble. This will be particularly important to reduce disease development in 2022, given that in many fields, most of the stubble that remain after harvest came from a 2021 crop with high levels of disease. Unless this stubble is buried or destroyed, several of the fungi that infected the crop this year will likely be available in fairly high numbers to infect next year’s crop. And under the right set of weather conditions, infections could occur much earlier next year, leading to greater damage to the crop. Remember, yield loss tends to be greatest when infections occur early (before grain fill is complete), especially if the hybrid is susceptible and the field is not treated with a fungicide in a timely manner.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO