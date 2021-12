With the Atlantic hurricane season officially ended on Tuesday and the winter storm season just ahead, Eversource is preparing and encouraging customers to do the same. The energy company works year-round maintaining and upgrading electric lines and equipment, so it can better withstand New England’s sometimes fierce and often unpredictable weather. Eversource invests tens of millions of dollars every year to strengthen the delivery system – installing stronger poles and thicker “tree wire,” adding smart switches and smart fuses to the system that help to automatically restore power in certain situations, and installing optical ground wire that enhances communications between the electric system and the company’s operations facilities.

