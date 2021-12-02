ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eneti Places Order for Second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel at…

By Mike Schuler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEneti exercises option for a second newbuild Wind Turbine Installation Vessel at DSME. Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) has announced today that it entered into a binding agreement for the construction of one Wind Turbine Installation Vessel. The order comes as an exercised option it held with South Korean shipbuilding Daewoo...

