Lancaster County, NE

Health Department Reminds the Public to Get a Flu Shot

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reminds the public that flu season is here and flu vaccine is the most effective way to reduce the risk of contracting influenza. Health officials noted that being vaccinated against the flu could also help relieve stress on our health care system strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Flu activity is currently low, although some cases of flu have been reported in Lancaster County. Flu activity is likely to increase so it’s important to get your vaccine now to help prevent flu and preserve hospital capacity,” said Tim Timmons, LLCHD Communicable Disease Program Supervisor.

Influenza is a highly infectious disease of the lungs that can cause mild to severe illness and can lead to hospitalization and death. Symptoms may include fever or feeling feverish, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, and fatigue.

The flu vaccine is widely available in our community. The public is encouraged to contact a health care provider or find a flu immunization location at vaccines.gov. LLCHD will provide free flu immunizations to uninsured and underinsured adults. Children ages 6 months through 18 are also eligible and must meet one or more of these criteria:

  • Covered by Medicaid
  • Uninsured
  • American Indian and/or Alaskan Native
  • Underinsured

For more information, call 402-441-8065 or visit health.lincoln.ne.gov and select “Community Health Services.” Then select “Vaccine Clinic” on the following page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those age 6 months and older receive the flu vaccine every year. A flu immunization is especially important for the following individuals:

  • Those at high risk of developing serious complications, such as pneumonia
  • Pregnant people (can be immunized at any stage in the pregnancy)
  • Those whose immune systems are compromised
  • Children younger than age 5, especially those younger than age 2
  • Those age 65 and older
  • Those with medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, and chronic lung disease
  • Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
  • Those who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including health care workers
  • Household contacts of those at high risk for complications from the flu
  • Household contacts and caregivers of children younger than age 5, especially those younger than 6 months old

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time. Wearing a mask and other precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like washing hands thoroughly and staying home if sick, also help protect from the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

For more information about seasonal flu and COVID-19, visit Frequently Asked Influenza (Flu) Questions: 2021-2022 Season | CDC

Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Boosters Now Recommended for All Adults

Health Department Plans to Expand Clinics Next Week. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced it plans to expand booster doses to include all adults age 18 and over next week. Clinic dates are being determined, and LLCHD will provide additional details in the near future. The announcement follows today’s approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to expand the recommendations for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster doses to all adults.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
