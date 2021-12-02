ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

More Shows With Music From 'Cowboy Bebop's Yoko Kanno

By David Lynn
Collider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile turning in to Netflix's new live-action adaptation of Shinichiro Watanabe's Cowboy Bebop, fans will notice that much is different, but what is assuredly the same is the classic soundtrack from none other than Yoko Kanno. While her most famous work among English-speaking anime fans is assuredly the funky and dynamic...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop: All the Anime Homages in the Live-Action Series

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop series may look a lot like the original anime, but just how closely does it follow the source material? Let's take a deep dive into the live-action series and explore the key scenes, moments, fights, music and individual shots that draw inspiration directly from the anime. Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Alex Hassell as Vicious. The 10-episode first season is currently available to stream on Netflix.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

We Need to Talk About 2021’s ‘Cowboy Bebop’

On April 2020, I wrote the article “Why you should binge ‘Cowboy Bebop’”, which as the title suggests, is why you should watch what I consider to be the greatest piece of TV anime. As long as that piece was, largely from me gushing over the many aspects of the late ’90s anime, never did I mention the existence of the live-action adaptation, which was on production hiatus at the time due to the pandemic. Whether or not it was me forgetting Netflix’s live-action adaptation, there has been a bad reputation over the majority of live-action adaptations based on anime franchises from Dragonball Evolution to Netflix’s Death Note.
COMICS
IGN

Cowboy Bebop: How They Built the Bebop

It's tough to categorize Cowboy Bebop. The wildly influential jazzy neo-noir space western has become "a new genre itself," and doesn't neatly fit into "science fiction." But even with its much bigger ambitions, Cowboy Bebop set a new bar for spaceship design. And translating these iconic animated spacecraft into live action was no easy task for the Netflix Cowboy Bebop show. In this video, we delve into how the ships of the classic anime were recreated for the Netflix series, talking to showrunner André Nemec, production designer Gary Mackay, and visual effects supervisor Victor Scalise to get the inside scoop on their process. For all its artistry and maturity, Cowboy Bebop began the same way as countless other animated projects: as a vehicle to sell toys of, well, vehicles. Creator Shinichiro Watanbe was initially given one instruction. "As long as there's a spaceship in it, you can do whatever you want," he was told. So legendary mecha designer Kimitoshi Yamane concocted the perfect fusion of anime aesthetics and Western "used future" style, giving the crew of the Netflix series a solid, if slightly intimidating platform on which to build their version of the Bebop. In the anime and the Netflix Cowboy Bebop, Jet Black's Bebop - a massive fishing trawler turned bounty hunter bachelor pad - is depicted somewhat inconsistently in the original anime. For the uniformity required of live-action realism, the crew had to blend together the best possible version of the Bebop. But this was just one of many problems the team faced when transforming this and the other spaceships to live-action. Watch the video for the full story!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Kanno
Person
Maaya Sakamoto
Person
Kenji Kamiyama
The Ringer

Exploring ‘Cowboy Bebop’ With John Cho

Joanna and Mal take to space for a dive into the Netflix adaptation of anime Cowboy Bebop. They discuss the difficulties of adapting the beloved property as well as the slight tweaks to the canon they enjoyed (01:33). Later, Joanna is joined by actor John Cho to dive into his role playing the lead, Spike, and to discuss staying loyal to the fans of the original anime and even the cultural impact of Harold and Kumar (40:12).
COMICS
nerdreactor.com

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Review: Let’s Not Jam

When Netflix revealed that it was adapting Cowboy Bebop, the ’90s space western anime, into a live-action series, it was met with skepticism. It’s not surprising to see the negative reactions from fans. Remember Netflix’s live-action Death Note film? Usually, projects based on anime and manga don’t have a great track record. (I did enjoy Alita: Battle Angel and the live-action Rurouni Kenshin films.) For Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop, there was hope when iconic Japanese composer, Yoko Kanno, was attached to the project. That hope quickly faded away after finishing the final episode of the season. There are some bright spots in the series, but they are overshadowed by weak direction, an underwhelming supporting cast, uninspiring fight choreography, and weird edits to the original Cowboy Bebop music.
TV SERIES
Highsnobiety

Merch From Netflix’s “Cowboy Bebop” Series Is Here

One of the first anime series to gain cult success stateside is Cowboy Bebop, a space western from 1998 that’s poised for a live-action remake courtesy of Netflix. The action-packed neo-noir series follows a scrappy band of bounty hunters led by Spike Spiegel (John Cho) in a post-apocalyptic universe ready to take down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Showrunner Explains Ed's Limited Role

The showrunner behind Cowboy Bebop has explained why Ed has such a limited role in the new Netflix series! When Netflix first began revealing the cast additions for its upcoming live-action take on the classic Cowboy Bebop anime series, one thing fans began to notice was how one of the main crew members seemed to be absent from it. These questions started to snowball in the following weeks thanks to the debut of new trailers and promotional materials that lacked any mention of Ed as well. Netflix even went as far as trolling fans who had asked about the fan favorite.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#Music Career
Insider

15 details you missed in Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' reboot

Netflix has made a live-action reboot of the '90s sci-fi anime "Cowboy Bebop." The reboot makes significant changes from its source material including introducing new characters. However, there are references to the anime throughout in the costumes, set, and episode names. The first scene of Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" is a...
COMICS
Winter is Coming

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop spoilers: Is Spike Spiegel alive or dead?

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for Cowboy Bebop!. If you watched a few episodes of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop live-action remake, you may have several questions you want answered. What is the history of Jet Black and Faye Valentine? Will Vicious ever defeat the Syndicate? Where’s Radical Ed? Should I cosplay as one of the characters next Halloween? (The answer to the last question is 100% yes.)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Drops Hilarious Ein Blooper Reel

Netflix has dropped a hilarious blooper reel of some of Ein's messiest moments in the new Cowboy Bebop series! Fans had been anxious to see how Netflix would adapt such a massive classic anime series, and given how some live-action adaptations have been in the past, one of the things fans were delighted to see in Netflix's new series was the live-action version of Ein. Ein had been confirmed for the new series fairly early on (long before even major expected additions like Ed), and now fans have gotten another cute look at the adorable pup.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy