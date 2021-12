Known for their long history of clever cask maturation, Speyside’s own Benriach are keeping the spirit of innovation alive and well. The iconic distillery recently refined both their recipes and cask selections alike, resulting in a new range of classic core expressions. Consisting of both peated and unpeated single malts, the latest releases introduce a whole world of flavour and some unique packaging to go along with it. This comes as great news to all the passionate whisky explorers out there, who are in tireless pursuit of the next delicious dram.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO